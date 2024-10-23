Centre Blasts X After Bomb Threats To Over 100 Flights, Urges AI-Powered Account Blocking

(MENAFN- Live Mint) In reference to the bomb threats received by over the past eight days, the Centre held a virtual meeting with airline officials and social platforms on Wednesday. Sources close to the developments said Joint Secretary Sanket S Bhondve chaired the meeting, which was attended by Air India and Vistara officials.

The Union of and IT criticized social media X, where most of these hoaxes had spread. The social networking giant was also asked to use Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based solutions to block the accounts that have been sending messages.

Earlier, the Centre said it is preparing new laws to address bomb threats against airlines, including adding those responsible to the no-fly list. It also considers the revisions to aircraft security regulations to ensure stricter penalties for individuals who make bomb threats against flights.

| 'Want to put perpetrators on no-fly list': Minister on bomb threats to airlines Delhi police registers fresh cases

Delhi Police has registered eight separate FIRs in connection with bomb threats to more than 90 domestic and international flights over the past eight days, officials on Tuesday said.

The affected flights include services from Akasa, Air India, IndiGo and Vistara, operating from Delhi to various domestic and international destinations, they said, adding the investigation is underway.

According to a senior police officer, the messages of threats were received through anonymous posts on X, which were later suspended by the authorities.

“As of now, we have registered eight separate cases in response to threats to more than 90 domestic or international flights operating from Delhi,” the officer said.

Nearly 80 domestic and international flights received bomb threats in less than 24 hours that later turned out to be hoaxes, keeping thousands of passengers and security agencies on tenterhooks.

According to two former airline officials, the estimated losses incurred by airlines due to the disruptions would be around ₹600 crore.

On Tuesday alone, around 50 flights, including 13 each of IndiGo and Air India, received bomb threats. Akasa Air received threats for over 12 flights, and as many as 11 flights of Vistara also received threats, the sources in the know said.