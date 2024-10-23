President Of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev Met With Rais Of Republic Of Tatarstan Of Russian Federation In Kazan
Date
10/23/2024 6:09:18 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
On October 23, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham
Aliyev met with Rustam Minnikhanov, the Rais of the Republic of
Tatarstan of the Russian Federation, in Kazan,
Azernews reports.
