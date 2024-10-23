New Delhi heavily criticizes Trudeau for ruining two-sided relations

(MENAFN) India has publicly condemned Canadian Prime Justin Trudeau, placing the blame squarely on him for the deterioration of relations between the two nations. This assertion comes from the Indian for External Affairs, reacting to Trudeau's recent testimony at a public inquiry regarding foreign interference in Canadian politics.



During the inquiry, Trudeau discussed his understanding of foreign influence in Canadian affairs, particularly focusing on his controversial claim that India was involved in the assassination of Sikh separatist leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar in June 2023. Notably, Trudeau acknowledged that his accusations were based largely on intelligence assessments rather than concrete evidence, a statement that has drawn significant criticism from New Delhi.



In response to Trudeau’s remarks, Indian officials expressed their disapproval, describing the Prime Minister's conduct as “cavalier.” Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal emphasized that Canada's failure to provide any evidence supporting its grave allegations against India has been consistent. He stated, “What we have heard today only confirms what we have been saying consistently all along,” adding that the damage inflicted on bilateral relations rests solely with Trudeau.



Furthermore, Trudeau expressed frustration during the inquiry, recalling that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi had evaded inquiries regarding Nijjar's death at the G20 summit in September, instead urging Canada to take action against separatist movements.



India had previously raised alarms about attacks on its diplomatic missions and Hindu temples in both Canada and the US, attributing these incidents to Sikh separatists. New Delhi’s response highlights the ongoing tensions and the complex geopolitical dynamics surrounding the allegations and counter-allegations between the two countries.



As the situation unfolds, the implications of Trudeau’s statements and India’s reaction could have lasting effects on diplomatic engagement, with both sides facing mounting pressure to navigate this fraught landscape.

