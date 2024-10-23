New Delhi announces that SCO should be strict in countering ‘three evils’

(MENAFN) At a meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) in Pakistan on Wednesday, Indian Foreign Subrahmanyam Jaishankar emphasized the organization's vital role in promoting “mutual trust, friendship, and good neighborliness” across Eurasia, especially in light of current global conflicts and security challenges. He asserted that genuine partnerships and open dialogues are essential for advancing cooperation within the SCO, rather than following unilateral agendas.



Established in 2001, the SCO originally included Russia, China, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan. India and Pakistan became members in 2017, with Iran joining the group in 2023. Jaishankar stressed that the organization's efforts would only be successful if all members remained committed to the SCO charter, which he noted underscores the importance of peace and stability for development and growth. He highlighted the need for a steadfast approach in combating what he termed the “three evils”: terrorism, extremism, and separatism.



Jaishankar also pointed out that a lack of trust, insufficient cooperation, and failing friendships among member states are issues that need to be introspected and addressed. His remarks come amid ongoing tensions between India and its neighboring SCO members, China and Pakistan. Notably, this trip marks the first visit by an Indian foreign minister to Pakistan in nine years.



India has consistently accused Pakistan of supporting terrorism, a theme that Jaishankar reiterated during his speech at the UN General Assembly last month, where he asserted that Pakistan's “cross-border terrorism policy will never succeed.” He emphasized that India would respond decisively to any hostile actions originating from Islamabad.



As the SCO faces complex geopolitical dynamics, Jaishankar's comments reflect India's intent to navigate these challenges while promoting regional stability and collaboration among its member states. The discussions surrounding the "three evils" highlight the importance of a unified front against threats that could undermine the security and development of the region.

