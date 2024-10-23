Russia possibly to prepare Indian sailors for Arctic navigation

(MENAFN) Russia is poised to begin training Indian sailors in polar navigation, according to a recent announcement from Rosatom, the state atomic energy corporation. This initiative was discussed during the inaugural meeting of the Indo-Russian joint working group focused on cooperation along the Northern Sea Route (NSR), which took place in New Delhi last week.



The NSR is a crucial corridor situated within Russia’s exclusive economic zone, stretching along the northern coastline through the Arctic Ocean. It spans the entirety of Russia's Arctic and Far East regions and is regarded as the shortest shipping route connecting the western part of Eurasia to the Asia-Pacific region. Over the past nine years, Russia has significantly developed this route by modernizing its infrastructure.



India has shown a keen interest in integrating the NSR into its maritime logistics framework, aiming to enhance its presence in the northern regions. The country has actively invested in the development of this route, recognizing its strategic importance.



During the working group meeting, Rosatom reported that discussions centered on goals for Indian-Russian cargo transit along the NSR, as well as collaborative projects in Arctic shipbuilding. The meeting also resulted in the drafting of a memorandum of understanding between the Russian and Indian governments aimed at fostering cooperation in cargo shipping within the NSR waters.



In addition to cargo transit, the two sides explored the potential training of Indian sailors in polar navigation. Although further details were not provided, prior reports have suggested that training could take place at the Nevelskoy Maritime State University (MSUN) in Vladivostok. This institution is equipped with specialized facilities for simulating navigation in Arctic conditions, making it an ideal location for such training.



As India seeks to bolster its capabilities in Arctic navigation and expand its maritime influence, this partnership with Russia represents a significant step forward in enhancing cooperation in the region. The training of Indian sailors is expected to facilitate not only increased shipping activities along the NSR but also strengthen bilateral relations between India and Russia in the context of Arctic exploration and development.

MENAFN23102024000045015687ID1108810251