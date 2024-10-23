Niger aims to become oil power amid political challenges

(MENAFN) Niger has long aimed to establish itself as an oil power in the African Sahel region, advancing several projects to achieve this goal. The most notable of these is the construction of a USD5 billion pipeline that would connect its oil fields to ports in neighboring Benin. As the pipeline nears completion, questions arise regarding Niger's potential to become a significant player in the oil industry, particularly given the political tensions with Benin, which is expected to export Niger's oil.



Niger's push to become an oil power comes amid competition with other major players in the sector and follows a coup last year that saw the commander of the presidential guard, Abderrahmane Tiani, oust the former president, Mohamed Bazoum. This political upheaval has attracted criticism and led to international sanctions, further complicating Niger's ambitions.



Political analyst Nasser Sidou highlighted the challenges facing Niger’s oil aspirations, emphasizing that political obstacles, particularly the strained relationship with Benin, remain the most significant. Sidou explained that the continued closure of borders has disrupted plans to export the first oil shipments, which were expected to reach 120,000 barrels per day through the pipeline. This disruption has delayed Niger's ability to tap into both European and African markets.



Sidou further noted that Benin seems to be awaiting a change in stance from Niger, though the reasons behind Niger’s decision to keep the borders closed remain unclear. Despite the economic benefit of reopening the borders to launch the pipeline, Niger's government has not yet taken that step. Sidou also pointed out that the situation has been exacerbated by sanctions from the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) following the coup, increasing tensions with neighboring countries, despite Niger's growing ties with Mali and Burkina Faso.

