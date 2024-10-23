Ongoing conflict in Lebanon may soon reach resolution similar to United Nations Security Council Resolution 1701

(MENAFN) The ongoing conflict in Lebanon may soon reach a resolution similar to United Nations Security Council Resolution 1701, potentially involving international reinforcements alongside a reduced Israeli military presence. With the recent removal of Sinwar, the path toward a settlement in the Gaza Strip seems more attainable. However, any agreements made are likely to be short-lived, given that numerous resistance groups in the region are backed by Iran. For Israel and the wider international community, a key strategic goal remains the destabilization of the Iranian regime, with economic pressure viewed as a vital method for achieving this aim.



Over the years, I have been monitoring economic and trade indicators that significantly influence Israel and the broader Middle East, providing critical insights into the region’s future landscape. A pivotal focus of this analysis is the export of Iranian oil, whose revenues play a direct role in bolstering or weakening hostile forces in the region. Global sanctions imposed on Iran over its nuclear program have drastically reduced financial assistance to Hezbollah and other militias in recent years. However, following the signing of the nuclear deal, Iran regained access to funds, resulting in a significant increase in oil revenues, which reportedly reached around $50 billion annually. This financial boost has strengthened various groups reliant on Iranian funding, including Hezbollah, militias in Iraq, the Houthis in Yemen, and multiple Palestinian Islamic organizations.



The landscape shifted dramatically when the United States withdrew from the nuclear agreement, tightening sanctions that complicated Iran's ability to finance its military initiatives and support its proxy organizations. However, the ascent of the Democratic Party to power in the U.S. in 2020 led to considerable sanctions relief, resulting in a rebound in Iran’s oil sales, which peaked at about $50 billion, primarily with China as the main beneficiary due to attractive pricing.



In recent weeks, the situation has taken a notable turn. The U.S. Treasury Department has introduced a new set of sanctions targeting Iran's oil economy, specifically aimed at shipping companies that enable Iran to circumvent existing restrictions. This circumvention often involves transferring oil from Iranian tankers, which face sanctions, to "legitimate" vessels operated by international firms, effectively whitewashing Iran's illicit oil exports.



The ramifications of these economic developments are significant, influencing not only Iran's capacity to finance militant organizations but also the broader stability of the region. Grasping the intricacies of these economic and geopolitical relationships is essential for forecasting future conflicts and identifying potential resolutions in the Middle East.

MENAFN23102024000045015687ID1108810193