(MENAFN) Prime Benjamin Netanyahu's extensive military campaign targeting the Gaza Strip has continued for over a year, with operations also extending into southern Lebanon. Despite his claims of striving for "absolute victory" over resistance groups such as Hamas and Hezbollah, he has yet to achieve his stated objectives.



While Netanyahu may feel a temporary "euphoria of power" after significant military operations—including high-profile assassinations and targeted strikes against resistance leaders—the specter of failure continues to overshadow his efforts. Each time he seems to gain ground, the realities on the ground appear to reset his progress, leaving him grappling with persistent challenges.



The ongoing violence, marked by severe confrontations and destruction inflicted by the Israeli military under political orders, raises critical questions about the actual gains made against resistance forces. These developments not only undermine Netanyahu's confidence but also complicate his governance amid escalating difficulties.



Compounding his challenges are setbacks on the foreign policy front. International scrutiny is intensifying, with growing calls for accountability at institutions such as the International Criminal Court. The resistance movements have made significant strides across multiple arenas, directly affecting Netanyahu, his administration, and the broader Israeli populace.



Analysts have continuously pointed out the heavy toll this conflict has taken on both military personnel and civilians in Israel, with reports indicating thousands of casualties. According to Yedioth Ahronoth, around a thousand soldiers enter rehabilitation programs each month due to injuries sustained during combat operations.



Moreover, there is a pervasive sense of pessimism permeating Israel's political and social landscape. Many citizens fear that Netanyahu is leading the nation into precarious and uncertain territory, especially as resistance factions in Gaza, Iran, Hezbollah, the Houthis in Yemen, and various groups in Iraq intensify their opposition. This complex challenge not only jeopardizes Israel's security but also places immense pressure on Netanyahu's leadership, making it increasingly difficult for him to navigate these tumultuous times effectively.

