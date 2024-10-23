Israeli warplanes execute series of airstrikes south Beirut

(MENAFN) In a marked escalation of military operations, Israeli warplanes executed a series of on the Burj al-Barajneh, Haret Hreik, and al-Lilaki neighborhoods in the Dahieh area, situated south of Beirut. This wave of occurred approximately one hour after the Israeli military issued urgent evacuation orders to residents in these regions. Reports confirm that at least five separate airstrikes targeted the areas identified by the Israeli as necessitating immediate evacuation.



On Tuesday evening, the Israeli military urgently called for all residents to leave specific locations within the southern suburbs of Beirut. The warning was directed at buildings listed in maps disseminated by the official spokesperson of the Israeli army, Afkhai Adraei.



In his posts on the social media platform "X," Adraei specified that the targeted structures included those located in Haret Hreik, Lilaki, and Burj al-Barajneh, as well as nearby buildings. He asserted that these areas are in proximity to Hezbollah installations and interests, which the Israeli military intends to strike soon.



Emphasizing the critical nature of the situation, Adraei urged residents to evacuate their homes immediately and maintain a safe distance of at least 500 meters from the identified structures. The increase in military activity, coupled with the urgent evacuation orders, underscores the rising tensions in the region and raises serious concerns regarding civilian safety amid the ongoing conflict.

