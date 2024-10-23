Ekal Sangini 2024 Lifestyle Exhibition By Friends Of Tribals Society - Mahila Samity Held At Taj Bengal, Kolkata

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Kolkata, 22nd October, 2024: Ekal Sangini presented its third edition of a unique lifestyle organised by the Friends of Tribals Society (FTS) - Mahila Samity along with its youth wing today at Taj Bengal, Kolkata. FTS is one of the largest NGO of India working since 1989, currently operating through 38 chapters across India with 37 Mahila Samities and 8 Sah Samities dedicated to this noble cause.



The Ekal Sangini - A unique lifestyle exhibition was inaugurated by Richa Sharma, & Mrs India International and was attended by: Seema Taparia, Renowned Match Maker; Ms. Alokananda Roy, Dance Educationist and Choreographer; Raajorshee De, Director; Naina More, Motivational Speaker; Chikky Goenka, Luxury Style Curator; Madhabilata Mitra, Model; Kommal Sood, Fashion Designer; Gaurab Chatterjee (Gaboo), Musician and many other eminent personalities.



Speaking to the media, Mrs. Pushpa Mundra, Vice President of Kolkata FTS said, "Our mission is to uplift communities through education. This exhibition not only showcases exquisite fashion but also raises funds for the bright futures of children in rural India. deepest gratitude for the unwavering support of our stall holders, visitors, influencers, guests, sponsors, members and entire team of FTS for being an integral part of our mission. Their generosity and commitment to our cause has played a crucial role in enabling us to make a significant impact on the lives of those we serve. These contributions have helped us implement various projects and initiatives that address pressing social issues and uplift the underprivileged in our community. As we move forward, we promise to remain steadfast in our commitment to make a lasting impact on society. We are confident that we can achieve even greater heights and touch the lives of many more in need with this kind of support."



The Ekal Sangini exhibition provided an exclusive platform to bring together eminent designers from the fashion industry while introducing them to FTS's mission. The funds raised through this event will directly support the education of rural children studying in Ekal Vidyalayas, which are run by FTS in remote villages across India. The event featured over 50 luxury brands, showcasing a spectacular array of fashion and lifestyle products. Prominent brands such as Surana Jewellery, KCC Gallery Store of Emami Group, Ibiss, Enaya, Ksanduk, Aarju Jain, Laxmi Jewellers and many more participated in this grand exhibition.



The organizing committee, whose efforts were instrumental in the success of the exhibition, included Pushpa Mundra, Pratibha Binani, Nilam Patwari, Ritu Agarwal, Subhash Murarka, Kiran Saraogi, Shanta Sarda, Savita Agarwala, Sushma Vijay, Chetna Kauntia, Vishakha Kajaria, Abhay Kejriwal, Rohit Bucha, along with other senior members of the organization.



The event also garnered strong support from several corporate sponsors, including Willowood Chemical Pvt. Ltd., Century Plyboards (India) Ltd., Skipper Limited, Manaksia Limited, Anmol Industries Ltd., and Tropical Agrosystem (India) Private Ltd., all contributing generously to the cause.

