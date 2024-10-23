Russian Army Shells 7 Settlements In Kharkiv Region Yesterday, One Killed And One Wounded

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On Tuesday, October 22, Russian invaders attacked seven settlements in the Kharkiv region, killing one person and injuring another.

According to Ukrinform, the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, posted this on .

Thus, at about 09:30, the invaders struck Kucherivka, Kupiansk district, with a drone. A 54-year-old man died as a result of the hit.

At 14:50, the c territorial community of Izium district came under enemy fire. The hit occurred on the road outside the village of Borivka - a car was damaged.

At 15:00, the Russian army struck Novoplatonivka of Borivka TG, damaging a private house and a garage.

At 15:15, Russian troops attacked the village of Lisna Stinka in Kupiansk district. The enemy shelling destroyed a private house, damaged nine neighboring houses and a car.

At 16:30, the Russians shelled Kupiansk - a 65-year-old woman was injured.

At 17:53, an enemy hit was recorded in Cherkaska Lozova, Kharkiv district. The shelling damaged window glazing in two private houses.

At 21:42, Russian troops dropped guided aerial bombs on Kharkiv. The enemy attack damaged non-residential buildings and window panes in Kyiv and Kharkiv districts of the city.

As a result of increased evacuation measures from the Kupiansk and Borivka directions, according to Syniehubov, 151 people, including four children, were evacuated overnight.

AFU shot down 57 Russianovernight, 15 lost in area

As reported by Ukrinform, on the night of October 23, Russian troops attacked a residential neighborhood in the village of Lisne, Kharkiv region, with a guided missile . Three people were injured in the attack.

Five combat engagements took place in the Kharkiv sector yesterday , and Russian troops attacked Kupiansk 13 times.

Photo: FB/Syniehubov