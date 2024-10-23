In Kherson, Russians Shelled Residential Areas Of Central District At Night

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Kherson, at night, Russians shelled residential areas of the Central District with artillery, damaging houses.

The corresponding was posted on by the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Prokudin, Ukrinform reports.

Video: Oleksandr Prokudin

“At midnight, Russians attacked the central district of Kherson with artillery,” Prokudin wrote.

According to him, residential buildings were hit. The homes of the citizens were seriously damaged. Enemy shells smashed walls, roofs, gas pipelines, and broke windows and doors.

It is noted that an elderly resident of Kherson, who was at home, suffered an acute stress reaction. Emergency medics treated him on the spot.

Russian army shells 7 settlements inregion yesterday, one killed and one wounded

The Kherson RMA reported that Russian troops fired nine times at the city's territorial community between 6 a.m. on October 22 and 6 a.m. on October 23. Damage was recorded in Kherson, Zymivnyk, and Antonivka. In particular, at least 11 private houses, three multi-storey buildings, two sections of a gas pipeline, a power line, a medical facility, an outbuilding, a garage, and three cars were damaged. As a result of Russian hostile shelling over the past day, two people sustained moderate injuries. All were provided with the necessary medical care.

As Ukrinform reported, the Russian army attacked 17 settlements in Kherson region yesterday, resulting in two people being wounded.

The photo is illustrative