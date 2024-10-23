Two Students Killed In Road Crash In Jammu

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer)

Representational Photo

Jammu- Two NEET aspirants riding a motorcycle were killed after being run over by a truck on the Sidhra bridge near here, officials said on Wednesday.

The deceased were identified as Towheed Wani of Rajouri and Mehrun Nissa of Doda, both in their early twenties.

ADVERTISEMENT

The two students were coming from Nagrota to Bhatindi when their motorcycle skidded on the road while crossing Sidhra bridge late Tuesday night and were run over by a truck, resulting in their death on the spot.

ADVERTISEMENT

Wani, who was driving the motorcycle, reportedly lost control when a person sitting inside a parked car on the bridge opened the door, the officials said quoting eyewitnesses.

The bodies of the deceased were shifted to the Government Medical College Hospital Jammu and handed over to their families for last rites after completion of postmortem and other formalities on Wednesday morning, the officials said.

Read Also Several CRPF Troopers Injured In Road Accident In Central Kashmir's Budgam Three Critically Injured As Oil Tanker Collides With Car In Central Kashmir's Kangan

The students were staying in Bhatindi area of Jammu and preparing for NEET examination for admission to undergraduate MBBS courses, the officials said.

They said the truck driver was taken into custody while a case has been registered for further investigation.