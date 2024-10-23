BMW M5 Saloon, M760li Saloon, And I5 Edrive 2024 Model Recalled

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The of Commerce and Industry, in cooperation with Al Fardan Automobiles, Qatar's BMW dealership, has announced the recall of BMW M5 Saloon, M760Li Saloon, and i5 eDrive, 2024 model, as a possible defect in the vehicle's double joint steering, which may lead to unusual noise and increased steering force required while driving. The Ministry has said the recall campaign comes within the framework of its ongoing efforts to protect consumers.

