BMW M5 Saloon, M760li Saloon, And I5 Edrive 2024 Model Recalled
Date
10/23/2024 5:02:20 AM
(MENAFN- The Peninsula)
The Peninsula
Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Commerce and Industry, in cooperation with Al Fardan Automobiles, Qatar's BMW dealership, has announced the recall of BMW M5 Saloon, M760Li Saloon, and i5 eDrive, 2024 model, as a possible defect in the vehicle's double joint steering, which may lead to unusual noise and increased steering force required while driving. The Ministry has said the recall campaign comes within the framework of its ongoing efforts to protect consumers.
MENAFN23102024000063011010ID1108809934
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.