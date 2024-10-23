(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "eSTOL Aircraft Market: Global Analysis, Trends, Size, and Forecasts up to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report on the global eSTOL aircraft market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2021-2030.

The global eSTOL aircraft market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 21.52% between 2023 and 2030, expanding from USD 6.59 billion in 2022 to USD 31.31 billion in 2030.

The global eSTOL aircraft market features the orders of eSTOL aircraft to be manufactured over the period of 2022 to 2030. The study on eSTOL aircraft market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2021-2030.

eSTOL Aircraft Market Findings



Drivers



The rising demand for sustainable regional air mobility drives the demand for the eSTOL aircraft market

The rise in middle-mile delivery drives the growth of the eSTOL aircraft

Restraints

Infrastructure challenges significantly hamper the growth of the eSTOL market

Opportunities The rising investment from the government and private organizations for the eSTOL developments creates an opportunity for the market to grow

Report Deliverables:



Comprehensive analysis of the global as well as regional markets of the eSTOL aircraft market.

Complete coverage of all the segments in the eSTOL aircraft market to analyze the trends, developments in the global market and forecast of market size up to 2030.

Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in the global eSTOL aircraft market. The company profiles includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and latest developments of the company. Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.

Key Topics Covered

Chapter 1. Preface

1.1. Report Description

1.2. Research Methods

1.3. Research Approaches

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. eSTOL Aircraft Market Highlights

2.2. eSTOL Aircraft Market Projection

2.3. eSTOL Aircraft Market Regional Highlights

Chapter 3. Global eSTOL Aircraft Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Drivers

3.2.2. Restraints

3.2.3. Opportunities

3.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.4. Growth Matrix Analysis

3.4.1. Growth Matrix Analysis by Aircraft Type

3.4.2. Growth Matrix Analysis by Range

3.4.3. Growth Matrix Analysis by Class of Propulsion

3.4.4. Growth Matrix Analysis by Region

3.5. Value Chain Analysis of eSTOL Aircraft Market

Chapter 4. eSTOL Aircraft Market Macro Indicator Analysis

Chapter 5. Company Profiles and Competitive Landscape

5.1. Competitive Landscape in the Global eSTOL Aircraft Market

5.2. Companies Profiles

5.2.1. Chapter 6. Global eSTOL Aircraft Market by Aircraft Type

6.1. Light Commercial Aircraft

6.2. Passenger Based Aircraft

6.3. Cargo Based Multi Model Aircraft

Chapter 7. Global eSTOL Aircraft Market by Range

7.1. Under 100 KM

7.2. 100- 400KM

7.3. Over 400 KMs

Chapter 8. Global eSTOL Aircraft Market by Class of Propulsion

8.1. Electric based Aircraft

8.2. Hybrid based Aircraft

Chapter 9. Global eSTOL Aircraft Market by Region 2023-2030

9.1. North America

9.2. Europe

9.3. Asia Pacific

9.4. RoW

Companies Featured

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900