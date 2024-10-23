Orange Alert In Jharkhand For Cyclone 'Dana', Several Trains Cancelled

(MENAFN- IANS) Ranchi, Oct 23 (IANS) The Met Department has issued an orange alert for Jharkhand as Cyclone 'Dana', originating from the Bay of Bengal, is set to impact the state, with heavy rains, accompanied by thunderstorms, expected in several parts, particularly the Kolhan division, from Wednesday.

The cyclone is forecast to bring strong winds and heavy rainfall across Jharkhand until October 25. The state's Disaster Management Department has alerted all district officials to brace for the impact.

As a precautionary measure, the Railways has cancelled several trains passing through or heading to Jharkhand.

According to the latest bulletin from the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), the south-eastern parts of Jharkhand are likely to receive heavy rains and wind speeds of 40-50 km/h, which could escalate to 60 km/h, on October 24.

By October 25, the rainfall intensity is expected to increase, particularly in the south-eastern, south-western, and central regions, with wind speeds reaching up to 100-110 km/h and possibly up to 120 km/h.

The IMD's Ranchi centre reported that the cyclone is projected to cross the Odisha and West Bengal coasts between Puri and Sagar Island between the night of October 24 and the morning of October 25.

Due to the cyclone, numerous trains passing through Odisha and Bengal via Jharkhand, or destined for the state, have been cancelled. Bus services from Bhubaneswar and Puri to cities like Ranchi, Jamshedpur, and Dhanbad have also been suspended from Wednesday to Friday.

Among the cancelled trains include New Delhi-Bhubaneswar Rajdhani (via Muri, Train No 22824) on October 23, Bhubaneswar-New Delhi Rajdhani (via Muri, Train No 22823) on October 25, Tapaswini Express (Train No 18451/18452) between Puri and Hatia on October 24, Bhubaneswar-Dhanbad Garib Rath (Train No 02831/02832) on October 24, Puri-Anand Vihar Terminal Express (via Muri, Train No 12875) on October 25.

The deep depression over the east-central Bay of Bengal on Wednesday morning intensified into a cyclonic storm and is likely to hit the Odisha and West Bengal coasts a day later.