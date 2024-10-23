The South African Paediatric Consumer Health Market, 2019-2028: Lucrative Opportunities In Paediatric Vitamins And Dietary Supplements

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Paediatric Consumer in South Africa" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Demand for paediatric consumer health in South Africa continues to grow in 2024, driven by the highest value categories of cough, cold and allergy remedies, vitamins and dietary supplements, and digestive remedies. Despite ongoing inflationary pressures in the country, which continue to push up unit prices, and where many local consumers remain under significant strain, thereby forcing them to prioritise their spending, they continue to focus on the wellbeing of their children.

This report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2019-2023, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2028 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Nappy (Diaper) Rash Treatments, Paediatric Analgesics, Paediatric Cough, Cold and Allergy Remedies, Paediatric Dermatologicals, Paediatric Digestive Remedies, Paediatric Vitamins and Dietary Supplements.

Data coverage: Market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Willingness to spend on paediatric consumer health despite inflationary pressures

Nappy (diaper) rash treatments remains a stable category despite falling birth rate Brand loyalty is notable in paediatric consumer health products

Paediatric consumer health to benefit from parents having dedicated budget for their children's needs

Immune support to drive strong performance predicted for paediatric vitamins and dietary supplements Omnichannel approach to sales likely to prevail

Consumer health in 2024: The big picture

2024 key trends

Competitive landscape

Retailing developments What next for consumer health?

Table 7 Consumer Expenditure on Health Goods and Medical Services: Value 2019-2024 Table 8 Life Expectancy at Birth 2019-2024

Table 9 Sales of Consumer Health by Category: Value 2019-2024

Table 10 Sales of Consumer Health by Category: % Value Growth 2019-2024

Table 11 NBO Company Shares of Consumer Health: % Value 2020-2024

Table 12 LBN Brand Shares of Consumer Health: % Value 2021-2024

Table 13 Penetration of Private Label in Consumer Health by Category: % Value 2019-2024

Table 14 Distribution of Consumer Health by Format: % Value 2019-2024

Table 15 Distribution of Consumer Health by Format and Category: % Value 2024

Table 16 Forecast Sales of Consumer Health by Category: Value 2024-2029 Table 17 Forecast Sales of Consumer Health by Category: % Value Growth 2024-2029

OTC registration and classification

Vitamins and dietary supplements registration and classification

Self-medication/self-care and preventive medicine Switches

