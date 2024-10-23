Panama Remains An Ally Of The United States Despite Election Results
10/23/2024 4:34:56 AM
President José Raúl Mulino said Tuesday that his country will be an“ally” of the United States, regardless of the outcome of the close presidential election on November 5, which pits Democrat Kamala Harris against Republican Donald Trump.
“Panama will always be an allied country, an important partner of the United States, the main user of the Panama Canal,” said Mulino during a meeting in Paris with three media outlets, including this agency, within the framework of an official trip to France.
The right-wing president, who has been in power since July 1 for a five-year term, expressed his desire to“have the best relationship and communication” with the next occupant of the White House starting in January, who will succeed Democrat Joe Biden.
“We have many reasons to work together, no matter who wins,” Mulino added, mentioning issues such as the fight against drug trafficking and the migration route between South America and the United States, which is a major concern for its main trading partner.
The Darien jungle, on the border with Colombia, has become a corridor for migrants from South America trying to reach the United States. There they face dangers such as wild animals, fast-flowing rivers and criminal groups.
