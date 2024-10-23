S&P500 Risks Correction Ahead Of Elections
10/23/2024 4:34:45 AM
The US S&P500 and Dow Jones indices closed lower on Monday and Tuesday. The Nasdaq100 followed suit yesterday. The Russell 2000 index of small public companies lost for four consecutive sessions. There are signs that we are now seeing the beginning of a correction like the one we saw in August, and there is also the risk of a bear market beginning.
