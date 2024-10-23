DPD Taiwan Wins Gold Award For Cross-Border E-Commerce Excellence At The 2024 Taipei Neo Trade Awards

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Valerie Dubuisson, CEO of the Lenton Group, receives the Award for Cross-border Professional from Taipei Mayor Chiang Wan-an at the 2024 Taipei Neo Trade Awards.

Valerie Dubuisson, CEO of the Lenton Group, and Patrick Lin, General Manager of DPD Taiwan, celebrate with their team after winning the Award at the 2024 Taipei Neo Trade Awards.

The DPD Taiwan team is thrilled that their innovative international logistics solutions are helping cross-border sellers succeed in the global market.

DPD Taiwan wins Gold for cross-border e-commerce logistics, recognized for innovation, flexibility, and seamless B2C/D2C fulfillment

- Valerie Dubuisson, CEO of the Lenton GroupTAIPEI, TAIWAN, October 23, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- DPD Taiwan , a leader in cross-border e-commerce logistics, has won the prestigious Gold Award in the Cross-border E-commerce Professional Service Provider category at the 2024 Taipei Neo Trade Awards. Hosted by the Taipei City Government, the Neo Trade Awards recognize outstanding Taiwanese businesses in the field of cross-border e-commerce. DPD Taiwan was selected for its innovative logistics solutions, comprehensive services, and its pivotal role in helping Taiwanese businesses succeed in global markets.Key Achievements and Contributions Recognized by the Award:● Unique Postal-Commercial Hybrid Service Model: DPD Taiwan is the only company in Taiwan offering both postal and commercial logistics services and has pioneered the postal-commercial hybrid model. This innovative solution bridges the gap between traditional postal and commercial couriers, overcoming the limitations of each system and providing clients with more flexible and efficient cross-border shipping options.● Addressing Taiwan's Cross-border E-commerce Challenges: DPD Taiwan has tackled key challenges in Taiwan's cross-border e-commerce landscape, such as limited product variety, insufficient supply chain information, and resource constraints, with tailored logistics solutions that meet the needs of diverse businesses.● Empowering Businesses of All Sizes: DPD Taiwan caters to a broad range of clients, from established large-scale merchants to small individual sellers. Its flexible and competitive logistics solutions empower businesses to expand globally, whether they are shipping directly to consumers (D2C/B2C) or fulfilling orders through platforms like Amazon FBA or air freight.● Strategic Partnerships and Market Expansion Success: DPD Taiwan has forged strong partnerships with prominent global platforms such as Amazon, eBay, Pinkoi, and Rakuten, contributing to the success of Taiwanese businesses in international markets. These partnerships have been instrumental in enhancing Taiwan's cross-border e-commerce presence.● Hub-ez : Simplifying Cross-border E-commerce Shipping: Hub-ez, DPD Taiwan's one-stop cross-border e-commerce logistics platform, streamlines international order shipping by integrating multiple e-commerce channels and offering a unique "one-click conversion and matching of product names and tariff codes." Additionally, Hub-ez is integrated with Shopify, enhancing its flexibility and ease of use for online sellers.Award Justification:DPD Taiwan was awarded for its outstanding innovation and operational excellence in cross-border logistics. According to the official Taipei Neo Trade Awards website, DPD Taiwan's "strong network integration, global collaboration with government agencies and international platforms, and ability to address the unique logistics challenges faced by Taiwanese businesses" played a pivotal role in its selection. The company's unique postal-commercial hybrid service has been praised for overcoming the logistical difficulties that traditional methods face, offering a seamless and reliable solution that sets a new industry standard.Valerie Dubuisson, CEO of the Lenton Group, said, "We are deeply honored to receive the Gold Award for Cross-border E-commerce Professional Service Provider at the 2024 Taipei Neo Trade Awards. This recognition is a testament to our relentless commitment to delivering innovative and reliable solutions that help Taiwanese businesses thrive in the global e-commerce market."Patrick Lin, General Manager of DPD Taiwan, also commented, "This award validates our ongoing efforts to provide flexible, versatile, and customized logistics solutions. We will continue to innovate and work closely with Taiwanese businesses to enhance their global reach."Leveraging Bonded Warehouse Fulfillment Services in the Free Trade Port Zone (FTZ ) for Enhanced GrowthDPD Taiwan is continuously expanding its service offerings, with Free Trade Zones (FTZ), including Taiwan's only aviation-based free trade zone, the Farglory Free Trade Zone, introduced as a forward-looking service aimed at cross-border e-commerce. Through the FTZ and bonded warehouses, DPD Taiwan provides more than just services in Taiwan, offering seamless access to markets such as China, Japan, and Korea. For UK and European sellers, this means the ability to extend their reach into key Asian markets, all while benefiting from the excellent logistics services DPD is known for.By providing cross-border e-commerce fulfillment and shipping services within the FTZ and bonded warehouses, DPD Taiwan offers unparalleled advantages, including expedited customs clearance, tax incentives, and streamlined logistics processes, all of which help reduce operational costs and improve supply chain efficiency. The bonded warehouse services enable businesses to store goods in a duty-free environment until they are ready for shipment, offering greater flexibility and cost savings.These services are particularly attractive to cross-border e-commerce clients, including European sellers, who require fast, cost-effective, and scalable transshipment solutions. DPD's FTZ services play a crucial role in positioning Taiwan as a key logistics hub in East Asia, providing flexible and scalable solutions tailored to the needs of globally expanding businesses.About DPD Taiwan:DPD Taiwan is a subsidiary of the Lenton Group and a member of GeoPost's global network, operating in over 50 countries worldwide. As the representative of GeoPost's DPD in Taiwan, the company is dedicated to providing comprehensive and efficient cross-border logistics solutions for businesses of all sizes, helping them succeed in the global marketplace.For more information about DPD Taiwan and their services, please visit .

Press Room

DPD Taiwan

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.