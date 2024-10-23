Indonesia Gift Card And Incentive Card Market Intelligence And Future Growth Dynamics, 2019-2023 & 2024-2028

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Indonesia Gift Card and Incentive Card Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics (Databook) - Q2 2024 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The gift card in Indonesia is expected to grow by 10.1% on annual basis to reach US$2.2 billion in 2024. The gift card industry in Indonesia will continue to grow over the forecast period and is expected to record a CAGR of 8.9% during 2024-2028. Gift card market in the country will increase from US$2.0 billion in 2023 to reach US$3.0 billion by 2028.

This report provides a detailed data centric analysis of gift card market, covering market opportunities and risks across a range of retail categories. With over 75 KPIs at country level, this report provides a comprehensive understanding of gift card market dynamics, market size and forecast.

Scope

Indonesia Closed Loop Gift Card Market Share Analysis by Top Retailers



Salim Group

Trans Retail Indonesia PT

Matahari Putra Prima Tbk PT

Sumber Alfaria Trijaya Tbk PT

Delhaize Group Sa

Kompas Gramedia Group Ace Hardware Corp

Total Spend on Gifts in Indonesia



By Consumer Segment (Retail and Corporate)

By Product Categories (13 Segments) By Retail Sectors (7 Segments)

Gift Card Market Size by KPIs across Consumer Segments in Indonesia



Gross Load Value

Transaction Value

Unused Value

Average Value Per Transaction

Transaction Volume

Average Value of Card Purchased Number of Cards

Gift Card Market Size by Consumer Segment in Indonesia



Retail Consumer Corporate Consumer (Small Scale, Mid-Tier, Large Enterprise)

Digital Gift Card Market Size in Indonesia



By Retail Consumer

By Retail Purchase Occasion

By Corporate Consumer

By Corporate Purchase Occasion By Company Size

Gift Card Market Size by Retail Consumer in Indonesia



By Functional Attribute

By Occasion

Festivals & Special Celebration Days

Milestone Celebration

Self-Use

Other Value by Purchase Channel

Gift Card Spend by Consumer Behavior and Demographics in Indonesia



Consumer Purchase Behaviour

Gift Card Buyer by Age Group

Gift Card Buyer by Income Level Gift Card Buyer by Gender

Gift Card Market Size by Corporate Consumer in Indonesia



By Functional Attribute

By Occasion

Employee Incentive

Sales Incentive

Consumer Incentive By Scale of Business

Gift Spend by Product Categories (Split by Retail and Corporate Consumers) in Indonesia



Food & Beverage

Health, Wellness & Beauty

Apparel, Footwear & Accessories

Books & Media Products

Consumer Electronics

Restaurants & Bars

Toys, Kids, and Babies

Jewelry

Sporting Goods

Home & Kitchen Accessories & Appliances

Travel

Entertainment & Gaming Other

Gift Card Spend by Retail Sector (Split by Retail and Corporate Consumers) in Indonesia



Ecommerce & Department Stores

Restaurants & Bars

Supermarket, Hypermarket, Convenience Store

Entertainment & Gaming

Specialty Stores

Health & Wellness Travel

Gift Card Spend by Distribution Channel (Split by Retail and Corporate Consumers) in Indonesia



Gift Card Online Sales

Gift Card Offline Sales

1st Party Sales

3rd Party Sales Sales Uplift

