Al Wasl Rally To Beat Al Gharafa In Thriller

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Fawad Hussain | The Peninsula

Doha: Al Wasl scored two late goals to snatch a 2-1 victory over Al Gharafa in a gripping AFC Elite West Zone clash at Al Bayt yesterday.

Al Gharafa took the lead through Ferjani Sassi in the 44th minute, with Fabio Lima sparking Al Wasl's comeback with a clinical spot kick in 84th minute.

Isaac Success then delivered the winning goal for the reigning UAE champions in the second minute of stoppage time.

Pedro Martins-coached Al Gharafa, guilty of missing several golden opportunities, remained on three points while the win lifted Al Wasl to six points.

“We couldn't capitalise on several chances, and the penalty shifted the momentum in Al Wasl's favour,” said Martins.

“The penalty had a significant impact on the result. Our aim was to win, but it didn't happen. We're still in the competition and need to focus on securing more points in the remaining matches,” the Al Gharafa coach added.

Al Wasl had started brightly with Siaka Sidibe's powerful 35-yard strike being blocked by Al Gharafa goalkeeper Sergio Rico early in the first half.

The UAE side dominated possession and Ali Saleh had a chance to score but his header missed the target.

Al Gharafa's first real attempt came through Fabricio Diaz, whose low drive from outside the box went wide.

Joselu, who scored a brace in the win over Al Ain, nearly put Al Gharafa ahead just before the half-hour mark, but his shot from the left, assisted by Yacine Brahimi, also missed the target.

Despite Al Wasl's control of possession, Al Gharafa found openings in the final third, with Diaz and Florinel Coman leading the charge.

Coman's strike from outside the box was blocked by a defender.

The breakthrough for Al Gharafa finally came when Sassi scored from a corner. After a set-piece from Brahimi, Coman sent in a cross from the left, which deflected off a defender, allowing the Tunisian to rise and knee the ball into the net from a close range, giving the hosts lead just before the break.

Al Wasl responded strongly after half-time with efforts from Haris Seferovic, Majid Surour and Fabio Lima.

Brahimi almost doubled Al Gharafa's lead at the hour mark with a dazzling solo run from his own half.

He passed the ball to Coman near the box, who set up Joselu perfectly in the center, but the Spaniard wasted the chance firing wide.

Sassi squandered another opportunity a few minutes later, heading high and wide from an excellent position, leaving coach Martins visibly frustrated on the sidelines.

Al Gharafa's missed chances proved costly when a penalty was awarded against them for Abdullah Yousuf's handball from Lima's shot.

Lima made no mistake from the spot, leveling the score with a precise shot down the center.

Al Wasl intensified their pressure and found the winner through Success, who struck the ball into the center of the net after receiving a pass from Alexis Perez.

Joselu had one last chance to equalise for Al Gharafa, but his shot went high, missing the target.

Al Gharafa will face Iran's Persepolis FC on November 4, while Al Wasl will host Al Sadd in Dubai on the same day.