Goldie Behl To Do Indian Adaptation Of International Game Show ‘Buy It Now’

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Oct 23 (IANS) Producer Goldie Behl is set to make the Indian adaptation of the retail reality show 'Buy It Now'. The show is known for its innovative format and engaging content.

This fast-paced format will not only provide Indian inventors with a to pitch their creations, but it will also spotlight local ingenuity and creativity, offering a unique opportunity to turn 'Make in India' innovations into household names within 90 seconds.

Goldie Behl, who is also the husband of Sonali Bendre, is producing the show through his Rose Visuals. The Indian edition retains the core elements of the show like high-energy product pitches, intense pressure, and the thrilling possibility of turning local inventions into national sensations.

Mitesh Patel, COO, Rose Audio Visuals, said, "At Rose Audio Visuals, we've primarily focused on fiction and scripted content, but we see great potential in unscripted formats for Indian audiences. 'Buy It Now' is a step in this direction. We're thrilled to bring this format to our audience at a time when innovation and entrepreneurship are thriving across the country”.

Goldie is adapting the show, which is originally helmed by Studio Lambert, part of All3Media. All3Media is the studio behind acclaimed shows such as 'Squid Game: The Challenge' and the multi-award-winning UK and US editions of the psychological adventure show, 'The Traitors'.

The Indian adaptation of 'Buy it Now' promises to combine innovation with the excitement of seeing homegrown talent succeed.

This exciting partnership between Rose Audio Visuals and All3Media International marks a significant moment in Indian television, showcasing the rising interest in entrepreneurial stories.

Earlier, Rose Audio Visual expanded into engaging audio storytelling and podcasts with RosePod, as well as its entry into the Telugu market through Rose Kanakavalli.