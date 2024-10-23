Populis Digital Celebrates 5Th Anniversary With Employee Wellbeing Program Upgrade And Team Building Trip To Cebu Media Outreach Newswire APAC

(MENAFN- OutReach Newswire) HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 22 October 2024 - Populis Digital (Populis, or the "Company"), a leading Hong Kong-based digital marketing agency, is celebrating its 5th anniversary today with a team-building trip to Cebu, Philippines. The Company is also marking this milestone by unveiling an enhanced version of its self-developed employee care program, PopulUS .





Populis first launched its internal employee care program in May 2023 to support its staff's overall well-being and personal growth. The updated PopulUS released today now includes optimized features to address staff turnover, boost motivation, build personal connections, and foster self-belief and manifestation. This holistic approach to employee care is a cornerstone of Populis' corporate social responsibility (CSR) commitment. The Company believes that empowering its team to thrive professionally and personally can cultivate a more engaged, productive, and fulfilled workforce.



Every month, Populis employees participate in one-on-one sessions to review aspects of their personal lives they wish to optimize for greater happiness, such as traveling more, redecorating their living spaces, or spending quality time with family. During these sessions, they create vision boards and explore mental models via PopulUS to develop critical thinking skills and make decisions based on facts and truths.



"At Populis, we believe that supporting our employees' mental health and personal growth is essential for cultivating a thriving work environment," said Mr. Cordon, Founder and CEO of Populis. "Our personal growth program empowers our team to intentionally craft the lives they desire, both inside and outside the office. By investing in our people, we are building a stronger, more resilient organization that can better serve our clients and the community."



To celebrate its 5th anniversary, Populis has also organized a team-building trip to Cebu, where the Company's employees will engage in various activities and rewards designed to strengthen camaraderie and collaboration. This trip underscores Populis' dedication to fostering a robust, cohesive company culture that drives innovation and success.



"Populis has always been committed to the well-being and growth of our team," added Mr. Cordon. "As we embark on our next chapter, we remain dedicated to providing our employees with the resources and support they need to reach their full potential and achieve their aspirations."











MENAFN23102024003551001712ID1108809543