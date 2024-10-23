Logitech Zone 305: The New, Wireless Business Headset Eliminates Cable Constraints and Boosts Productivity

(MENAFN- Golin Mena) Certified for leading business apps and calling platforms, Zone 305 is priced for mass deployment.



DUBAI, UAE – 22 October 2024 - Logitech presents Zone 305, the company’s latest wireless headset optimized for flexibility, comfort, and security on the GITEX Global 2024 show floor. Certified for Microsoft Teams, Zoom, and Meet and priced for mass deployment, the new Zone 305 has been designed to make IT buyers, employees, and the finance team happy.



Professionals in marketing, HR, and sales know that a great headset can make all the difference. Zone 305 brings excellent audio performance and reliable connections for knowledge workers to make clear, uninterrupted calls while giving IT teams an affordable wireless headset option that is certified for business apps and calling platforms. With the freedom to move and stay connected while working or simply listening, Zone 305 performs especially well for those who work from home in noisy environment, or a shared office where distractions are frequent.



"Designed to satisfy the demands of today's New Logic of Work, Zone 305 gives professionals across sectors the freedom and flexibility they seek while minimizing audio issues to ensure they stay focused and productive,” said Loubna Imenchal, Head of Enterprise Business for AMECA, at Logitech. “This ultra-lightweight wireless headset features great audio and reliable connections, greatly improving the employee experience to inspire teamwork. Moreover, just like all Logitech business solutions, Zone 305 also reduces the strain on IT teams thanks to simplified deployment and management.



Lightweight comfort

Heavier headsets can cause discomfort and distraction. Zone 305 weighs only 122 g – around the weight of a chocolate bar and lighter than the average smartphone. The lighter weight, with enlarged earpads, make the headset an ideal choice for professionals who need to use it all day. They’re likely to forget they are even wearing it!



All-day wireless freedom

No one wants to be tethered to their desk all day. Zone 305 allows professionals to move freely about their home or office and stay reliably connected with multipoint Bluetooth, even up to 30 meters away . As they switch between their computer and smartphone, the headset automatically switches with them. For those who experience long days of work and still use their headset for downtime, Zone 305 gives up to 20 hours of listening time and 16 hours of talk time on a full charge . And a quick five minutes of charging provides a full hour of talk time.



Certified for business

For extra assurance that the headset works with the cloud platforms people use every day, Zone 305 is certified for Microsoft Teams, Zoom, Google Meet and Google Voice with a receiver and is currently undergoing certification for Microsoft Teams over native Bluetooth. With Logitech Sync, the secure cloud-based management portal, IT managers can monitor the deployment of individual devices, and push firmware updates to keep devices up to date and secure .



Personalized experience

Employees can also customize their Zone 305 headset. They can adjust sidetone, mic level, and EQ for their preferred audio experience using the Logi Tune desktop or mobile app .



Designed for Sustainability

Logitech’s commitment to sustainability informs every design decision, from materials and packaging to customer experience. Zone 305 includes a minimum of 55% certified post-consumer recycled plastic to give a second life to end-of-life plastic from old consumer electronics and help reduce carbon footprint. The paper packaging for Zone 305 comes from FSC™-certified forests and other controlled sources. By choosing this wireless headset, businesses are supporting the responsible management of the world’s forests.



The carbon footprint of Zone 305 is 10.21 kg CO₂e. By carefully selecting components such as the battery and magnets and redesigning the circuit board, Logitech was able to reduce an estimated 1 kg CO₂e per product, equivalent to charging a typical smartphone 122 times .



Zone 305 is available now through authorized distributors in Teams version with a receiver or native Bluetooth, as well as in UC version with a receiver. Visit Logitech's booth Hall 3, Stand C30 at GITEX Global 2024, 14-18 October 2024, to check out the flexibility and outstanding audio quality of Zone 305 in action along with the extensive business solutions portfolio of Logitech.













