XP MUSIC FUTURES UNVEILS FIRST WAVE OF SPEAKERS FOR 4TH EDITION OF MENA'S GROUND-BREAKING MUSIC CONFERENCE

(MENAFN- JUMMAR PR) • XP Futures is set to bring three days of non-stop action this December with enlightening panels, hands-on informative workshops and electrifying music showcasing the best of the best from the region & beyond.



XP Music Futures, the groundbreaking music conference by MDLBEAST Foundation, has announced its first speakers for the 2024 edition, set to take place from December 5th to 7th in Riyadh’s JAX District. Leading voices in both the MENA and international music scenes with Dystinct, Marcella Araica, Asayel, Fulana, Dish Dash all headlining a diverse lineup of panels, workshops, and discussions. These speakers are set to share their insights on the evolving music landscape, drawing from their rich experiences as artists who have shaped and influenced contemporary sounds in the region.



As part of the 2024 program XP Presents will feature a large cohort of Nigerian talent that have been instrumental in the global success of their regional sound including Joeboy, Kold AF, Wizard Chan. Their participation underscores XP Music Futures' mission to foster growth, innovation, and impact in the MENA music ecosystem, shining a light on the Nigerian music scene and its impact across the globe. XP Music Futures would also like to express its gratitude to key partners Warner Music.



“I'm really excited to see a platform like XP putting a spotlight on music from the African continent and honoured that they've asked me to participate and share my perspective and experience!” -Temi Adeniji -Managing Director of Warner Music Africa.



XP will feature a variety of local and international experts in their field, ready to share their wisdom and knowledge with those in attendance including Mohini Dey, Bas, DJ Yoda, KIKO, Bombino. Previous editions have hosted renowned global and regional stars that have come and shared their wealth of knowledge. Artists and innovative industry figures such as producer and label owner Don Cannon, DJ Khaled, Cosmicat, Nicole Moudaber, Fat Joe, David Guetta and many more have spoken at the Riyadh event.



XP Music Futures returns to Riyadh for another year on the 5th, 6th & 7th of December in Jax Diriyah.





