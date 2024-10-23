HUAWEI WATCH Ultimate: A Sturdy, Luxuriously Crafted Smartwatch for Bold Explorers

(MENAFN- mslgroup) A high-end ultra-luxury smartwatch made from the ground up for adventures, that’s the WATCH Ultimate. Crafted from rare innovative and durable materials, this smartwatch emulates the classic look of high-end timepieces while featuring smart features designed for formal galas and venturing into the outdoors.



With the introduction of the new Green edition, the HUAWEI WATCH Ultimate is now available in three editions— Green, Blue, and Black. Each one of them offers users the opportunity to express their personalities while pushing their limits. The brand-new Green edition of the HUAWEI WATCH Ultimate draws deep inspiration from nature, with its lush green hue reflecting the rich diversity of nature’s colours. This new edition features an exclusive dual-colour nano-tech ceramic bezel, made using advanced ceramic processing techniques that combine both durability and elegance.



The Green edition uses Zirconium-based liquid metal and sapphire crystal glass, boasting strength and luxury. The new Dual-Colour Nano-Tech Ceramic Bezel, exclusive to the Green edition colourway, requires a precise and complex manufacturing process. The bezel undergoes high-temperature firing above 1,400°C for seven days. And the whole manufacturing process takes approximately 45 to 50 days to complete. The result is a bezel that is scratch and corrosion-resistant, boasting a hardness six to seven times greater than stainless steel, with a gemstone-like lustre.



The design philosophy is a celebration of the outdoors, encouraging a deeper appreciation for the world around us, and creating a meaningful connection to the timeless inspiration drawn from nature's vibrant palette.



The HUAWEI WATCH Ultimate also comes in Blue and Black editions. The Blue edition is made to embody the strength of the ferocious seas. With a deep blue nano-tech ceramic bezel reminiscent of vast oceans, this edition is the perfect companion for fans of sea sports looking to make a statement. The deep blue nano-tech ceramic bezel seamlessly blends the design of diving watches with the smartwatch, matching the white engravings that help divers accurately grasp the safety stop timings during ascent.



The HUAWEI WATCH Ultimate Black edition is created for courageous souls who love the great outdoors and leaving their comfort zones. Its obsidian body is made from a one-piece nano-tech ceramic ring with a tachymeter. The raised bezels and subtly recessed dial work together to evoke the spirit of adventure and the intrepid journeys of olden-day explorers – balancing modern design with a sense of nostalgia. The special edition Black watch face design draws inspiration from the timeless design of the traditional compass, while the Blue watch face’s design is based on the elegant structures of the modern sailboat.



The materials used in the HUAWEI WATCH Ultimate are usually found in high-end watches and aerospace devices for their resistance to deformation under heat and the unique metallic sheen. This makes it durable enough for any environment, whether you’re attending a luxurious dinner, trekking across rocky terrains, or navigating your daily commute. Additionally, the natural colouring procedure used in its making is wear-resistant, ensuring a smooth and radiant surface that lasts.



Durability and beauty are the hallmarks of the HUAWEI WATCH Ultimate. The smartwatch features a slim yet robust 1.5-inch LTPO AMOLED display, protected by high-strength sapphire glass. If being a bold adventurer is in your DNA, you will appreciate every aspect of this watch.





