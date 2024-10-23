EXEED Center AVTODOM Varshavka and EXEED Center AVTODOM Stachek work in a pet-friendly format

(MENAFN- Abtodom) Special conditions for owners of cats and dogs have been created in EXEED Center AVTODOM Varshavka and EXEED Center AVTODOM Stachek. Clients will be able to use the services or choose a car together with their cats and dogs.



Visitors can use the services of individualization and additional equipment of the car, receive personalized consultations on insurance, lending and leasing together with their pets. Delicious treats and fresh water will be prepared for them in the client area at all times. Premium gift sets are designed for cats and dogs of all breeds and ages. These are available for pets who are waiting for their owners at home.



The pet friendly concept organically complements the basic principles of the EXEED brand and AVTODOM Group of Companies — to provide premium service and create impeccably comfortable conditions for all customers. Therefore, each pet will receive a gift from Valta Pet Products at EXEED Center AVTODOM Varshavka and EXEED Center AVTODOM Stachek. All products are manufactured in Russia according to high quality standards.



EXEED Center AVTODOM Varshavka is conveniently located in the capital at 91A Varshavskoe Shosse. It is easy to get there by car and public transport. EXEED Center AVTODOM Stachek is located on the central highway of the Kirovsky district of St. Petersburg — 106 Stachek Avenue. The dealerships stand out for their large number of cars in stock and high quality of the services provided. Moreover these offer all models of the EXEED brand for a test drive.



"The pet friendly initiative underlines our commitment to innovation and creating a high-quality environment for all our customers. We pay special attention to the comfort of visitors to EXEED Center AVTODOM Varshavka and EXEED Center AVTODOM Stachek. We are confident that every family member, including pets, should feel at home with us. This advantage makes a significant contribution to the level of satisfaction of our customers", – Anna Utkina, Director of Communications of AVTODOM Group, commented.





