CNTXT Partners with AI71 at GITEX Global 2024 to Enhance UAE’s AI Data Landscape

(MENAFNEditorial) Dubai – 22 OCT 2024 – CNTXT, a leading AI readiness and data solutions company, signed a partnership with AI71, a growing venture that develops AI applications powered by the Innovation Institute’s Falcon AI models, at GITEX Global this week that will enhance the UAE’s AI data landscape.



As part of the agreement, CNTXT will become AI71’s preferred data annotation partner. By focusing on critical areas such as data annotation and strategy, data governance and compliance, and AI readiness, CNTXT will help ensure that AI71 is equipped to maximize the value and impact of the data its AI solutions are trained on, which will enhance their performance overall.



“We are excited to partner with AI71 as we work together to advance the UAE’s AI initiatives,” said Mohammad Abu Sheikh, the CEO of CNTXT. “This partnership reflects our commitment to enabling organizations to become AI-ready by providing expert guidance and robust data solutions.”



“Top-performing AI solutions depend on high-quality data,” said Reda Nidhakou, the Acting CEO of VentureOne, AI71’s parent company. “Working with CNTXT will help us ensure our solutions continue to lead in their fields and bring the transformative power of AI to our clients.”



Essential data services CNTXT will provide include data annotation, labelling, structuring, and preparation, facilitating a streamlined approach to managing data for AI applications.

CNTXT will also grant AI71 and its customers access to its cutting-edge solutions, including the AIOps platform, Data Engine, and Unified Data platform. These tools will empower AI71 to leverage data-driven insights and optimize its operations across various functions.





