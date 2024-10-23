Ambuja Cements empowers Gujarat's coastal communities through transformative CSR initiatives

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, 21 October 2024: Ambuja Cements, the cement and building material company of the diversified Adani Portfolio, continues its unwavering commitment to sustainable community development along with its CSR team. For over 30 years, Ambuja Cements has worked with rural communities around its Ambujanagar plant in Gujarat's coastal regions, to address critical challenges including water scarcity, agriculture, and livelihoods.

In Gir Somnath district, where salinity ingress was a major issue threatening both agriculture and drinking water sources, Ambuja Cements’ initiatives have transformed the landscape. The region, once categorised as a ‘Dark Zone’ due to severe water depletion, now thrives with abundant groundwater resources thanks to interventions such as check dams, pond deepening, and river interlinking. This transformation has enabled farmers to increase crop yields and transition from single-crop farming to cultivating three-season crops, enhancing both income and food security.

Beyond water resource management, Ambuja Cements’ efforts extend to empowering over 44,000 farmers in Saurashtra through improved agricultural practices, animal husbandry, and the promotion of sustainable farming techniques. With the setting up of Self-Help Groups (SHGs) and skilling centres, local women and youth have gained financial independence and employment opportunities in various sectors, a testament to the company’s focus on gender equality.

"The work of Ambuja Cements has not only replenished our land but also brought new hope to our lives," says a local farmer from Kodinar. "Now, we can grow three seasons of crops instead of just one."

Ambuja Cements, through its CSR initiatives, remains steadfast in facilitating sustainable livelihoods for communities where it operates. Through these grassroots efforts, the Company is not just cementing infrastructure but building resilient communities for the future.





