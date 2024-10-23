Denodo Launches Agora, the Denodo Cloud Service, Revolutionizing Data Management for Organizations Worldwide

(MENAFN- Active DMC) Dubai, United Arab Emirates, October 21, 2024 - Denodo, a leader in data management, has unveiled Agora, a new cloud-based solution that transforms data management for organizations across the globe by offering customers a managed service of the Denodo Platform that is fully adaptable to their needs. With Agora, customers can offload infrastructure management and platform operations to Denodo, accelerating access to data for end users while saving organizations time on day-to-day tasks. This enables businesses to attain more of their strategic business goals, so they can stay agile in an ever-changing market.



Addressing a Critical Need

Organizations continue to face a common challenge – the inability to access the data they need quickly and efficiently. Traditional data management approaches need to be installed and maintained by each customer organization, hindering the decision-making process.



Recognizing this challenge, Denodo has introduced Agora, a fully managed deployment option for its renowned Denodo Platform. The solution offers organizations greater flexibility and simplified data operations, enabling them to focus on utilizing data for real-time insights and business differentiation while Denodo handles the management of essential platform components.



“With Agora, our customers can choose their preferred deployment method while entrusting Denodo to manage critical aspects of the platform,” said Alberto Pan, executive vice president and chief technical officer, Denodo. “This fully managed, cloud-based solution empowers organizations to streamline their data management processes, granting them the flexibility and agility needed to excel in today’s fast-paced business landscape.”



Breaking Down Barriers

Agora helps companies overcome obstacles found in traditional data management approaches by simplifying the deployment process and providing organizations with the freedom to choose their preferred deployment environment. The Agora architecture is split into two distinct planes, a Control plane and an Execution plane, enabling deployment flexibility without compromising on Denodo customers’ ownership over their data and settings. Customers can fully control their deployment environment or opt for Denodo to manage it, for greater flexibility and ease of installation.



Agora also provides maximum versatility and simplicity in installation: with one-click templates, users can provision a wide variety of deployment options, from simple evaluation servers to complex enterprise setups, scaling systems up or down with just a few clicks. The solution’s consumption-based licensing model ensures that scalability is cost-efficient for organizations of any size, by aligning licensing costs with actual Denodo Platform usage.



“Agora is going to be a great new option for our joint customers who need their interactions with data to be smooth, fast, and straightforward," said Paul Zajdel, Vice President and General Manager for Data and Analytics at CDW. "Because Agora handles the backend heavy lifting, it enables a wide range of users to manage data with ease, spontaneity, and creativity."



“We are glad to see the release of the Agora platform to help organizations transform and modernize data management without yet another layer of self-managed infrastructure stress. Agora allows organizations to focus on supporting more and varied use cases, small and large,” said George Gilbert, analyst at SiliconAngle. "With Agora, organizations can focus on turning data strings to things."



Denodo plans to offer Agora on a number of Marketplaces, including in order of availability: AWS, Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud and Alibaba.







