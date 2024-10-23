Dubai's first branded district on the water canal launches with exclusive 'Eden House' development

(MENAFN- BCW Global) Dubai, United Arab Emirates, October 21, 2024 – H&H Development, a pioneer in Dubai’s real estate industry and bespoke turnkey developments, has expanded its prestigious Eden House brand with the launch of a new branded waterfront community on the Dubai Water Canal. Spanning seven elegant low-rise buildings with an exceptional suite of lifestyle services, ‘Eden House The Park’ is the first community of its kind on the canal. H&H Development is also the developer of the project.

This exceptional community of seven elegant low-rise buildings offers an unparalleled suite of lifestyle services and a sophisticated, community-inspired lifestyle. Ideally positioned at the canal's closest point to Sheikh Zayed Road, residents enjoy seamless connectivity to key business hubs like Downtown Dubai and some of the city's best schools, all while residing in a serene waterfront haven. This prime location offers families the perfect blend of vibrant city living and access to top educational institutions.

Eden House The Park is the latest project in H&H Development’s rapidly expanding Eden House brand, reputed for its Signature Services and commitment to excellence. Other notable developments in the brand’s portfolio include ‘Eden House Al Satwa’, which is fully occupied, the highly successful ‘Eden House The Canal’, launched last year, and ‘Eden House Dubai Hills’, which debuted in September.

Owned by Global Partners, a Dubai-based institutional fund regulated by the DIFC, Eden House The Park benefits from the unparalleled reach and expertise of Dubai Sotheby’s International Realty. As part of the globally renowned Sotheby’s International Realty network, the agency promises unmatched exposure and reach, leveraging 26,500 experienced agents across 84 global locations.

George Azar, Chairman & CEO of Dubai Sotheby’s International Realty, commented: “Dubai Sotheby’s International Realty is proud to be the exclusive sales partner for Eden House The Park. Following the success of Eden House The Canal, this stunning development responds perfectly to the surge in demand for branded residences in Dubai, and it is poised to be among the most coveted. Backed by our team of expert agents and the renowned excellence of H&H, we look forward to providing the service and exposure that this exceptional development deserves.”

Eden House The Park offers a range of residences, from spacious studios to expansive four-bedroom penthouses, each featuring wrap-around terraces and breathtaking, uninterrupted canal views. With acres of lush green spaces and three inviting community pools, the development provides an idyllic setting for families seeking a vibrant yet tranquil waterfront lifestyle.

Residents of Eden House The Park will enjoy an array of state-of-the-art fitness centres and 6.4km of picturesque canal boardwalk, perfect for leisurely strolls, invigorating jogs, or scenic bike rides.

A hallmark of life at Eden House The Park is its collection of Signature Services, delivered by a dedicated team of hospitality experts committed to providing seamless and effortless living. From the convenience of a private concierge and valet service, to the peace of mind offered by round-the-clock home security and maintenance, residents can relax into a life of refined comfort and convenience.

Further enhancing this personalized living experience is a curated selection of á la carte services tailored to individual needs. These range from holistic wellness treatments and chauffeur services to bespoke personal shopping and trusted childcare. For those seeking truly elevated and comfortable living, additional á la carte offerings include personal trainers, group fitness classes, and the attentive care of an in-house butler.





