Nopales By Sebastian Morales And Tiri Kananuruk Wins Bronze In A' Engineering And Innovation Awards

Innovative Modular Lamp Design Recognized for Excellence in Product Engineering and Technical Design

COMO, CO, ITALY, October 23, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The A' Design Award, a highly respected and well-recognized award in the field of engineering design, has announced Nopales by Sebastian Morales and Tiri Kananuruk as the Bronze winner in the Product Engineering and Technical Design category. This prestigious recognition highlights the lamp's outstanding design, which showcases creativity, innovation, and technical prowess within the engineering industry.Nopales' modular design offers a unique solution that resonates with current trends in the engineering field, where versatility, efficiency, and user-centric approaches are highly valued. By providing a lamp that can be easily assembled and customized, Nopales aligns with the evolving needs of consumers and the industry's focus on adaptable and sustainable products.What sets Nopales apart is its ingenious use of a single Printed Circuit Board (PCB) as the core component. The PCB is designed to be broken into interlocking pieces by hand, which then click together to form a captivating 3D cactus shape. This innovative approach transforms the typically flat and hidden PCB into a tactile and visually appealing object, inviting users to engage with the lamp and become co-creators in their own luminous garden.The Bronze A' Design Award for Nopales serves as a testament to Sebastian Morales and Tiri Kananuruk's dedication to pushing the boundaries of product engineering and technical design. This recognition is expected to inspire future projects within their studio, MORAKANA, fostering further exploration of the intersection between technology, art, and nature.Interested parties may learn more at:About Sebastian Morales and Tiri KananurukSebastian Morales and Tiri Kananuruk are the co-founders of MORAKANA, a New York City-based studio that specializes in experimental design, custom tool development, and scientific and artistic inquiry. Their work challenges the role of technology in our lives and invites critical thinking about the relationship between nature and the ecosystems we inhabit. Morales and Kananuruk also teach at the School for Poetic Computation (SFPC) and Collaborative Arts (NYU).About MorakanaMORAKANA is a New York City-based studio founded by Tiri Kananuruk (Thailand) and Sebastián Morales Prado (Mexico). Their work is characterized by experimentation, development of custom tools, and scientific and artistic inquiry. By leveraging scientific principles and challenging the role of technology in our lives, MORAKANA invites us to think critically about plausible means for Nature to reclaim the physical and digital ecosystems we are part of.About Bronze A' Design AwardThe Bronze A' Design Award recognizes outstanding designs that demonstrate a notable level of creativity and practicality in the Product Engineering and Technical Design category. The award acknowledges designers who skillfully apply innovative technologies, select appropriate materials, and integrate engineering principles to create user-centric, aesthetically appealing, and sustainable products. Winning designs are selected through a rigorous blind peer-review process by an expert jury panel based on pre-established evaluation criteria, ensuring that only the most deserving works are honored.About A' Design AwardThe A' Product Engineering and Technical Design Award is a prestigious international design competition that recognizes exceptional engineering design projects from a diverse range of participants, including product engineers, design agencies, companies, brands, and influential figures in the industry. By participating in this competition, entrants have the opportunity to showcase their creativity, gain global recognition, and contribute to the advancement of the product engineering and design sector. The A' Design Award, now in its 16th year, is driven by a philanthropic mission to enhance society through the power of good design, motivating designers and brands to develop superior products that positively impact the global community. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards , explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at

