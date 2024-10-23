Revolutionising Holiday Stays: Torquay's Vane Tower Merges Historical Architecture With California Chic

(MENAFN- Pressat) Award-winning Bita Interior Design transforms a historic Torquay landmark into a must-visit luxury holiday retreat.

Located in the heart of Torquay, the historic Vane Tower has been renovated to offer luxury holiday accommodation, blending local heritage with Californian-inspired interior design. Known for its commanding presence and scenic views of the bay, the property has been refurbished by internationally recognised designer Bita De Laurentiis of Bita Interior Design.

Devon: A Rising Star in UK Tourism

Domestic in the UK has seen significant growth, with Devon becoming a key destination. In 2023, the UK recorded 38.0 million visits, generating £31.1 billion in tourism spending, and attractions in England saw an 11% rise in visitors. This recovery has further enhanced Devon's appeal as a tourist hotspot.

Vane Tower: Californian-Inspired Luxury

Vane Tower's red brick exterior and prominent tower have long been landmarks on the Torquay skyline. The recent renovations incorporate glass, wood, and soft furnishings, set against a backdrop of white and vibrant colours, creating an inviting and modern atmosphere.

“Opening Vane Tower's grand wooden doors, guests are instantly transported from the English coast to the laid-back luxury of California. Each room is a discovery of beauty and comfort, designed to encourage relaxation and inspire awe" said Fiona Gardner, director of Fresh Escapes. "It's not just a stay but an immersive experience into a world where every detail reflects passion and excellence."

Designed by Bita De Laurentiis, whose work has garnered international accolades, the interior of Vane Tower combines aesthetic grace with functional elegance, ensuring every guest's stay is nothing short of spectacular. The award-winning designer's influence is evident in the carefully curated spaces that invite guests to indulge in their surroundings while experiencing the best of Torquay's coastal charm.

Bookings and more

Vane Tower is now available for bookings , appealing to those who seek an extraordinary getaway that promises not just a place to stay, but a journey into a world of unmatched beauty and tranquillity.

For further information about our properties, or to make a reservation at Vane Tower, please visit our website at fresh-escapes . Discover the unique blend of luxury and tranquillity that Vane Tower offers, and why it is becoming a top choice for discerning guests in Devon.