In Armenia, Regulations On Joint Activities Of Commissions For Delimitation Of Borders With Azerbaijan Approved
10/23/2024
Fatima Latifova
The Armenian Parliament has approved the draft law on the
Regulations of the Commissions for the Delimitation and Demarcation
of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Borders, Azernews
reports.
The draft law was approved during today's session of the
Armenian Parliament.
67 deputies voted in favor of the draft law. Only deputies from
the ruling "Civil Contract" party participated in the vote.
Opposition deputies had announced in advance that they would
boycott the discussion of the draft law.
