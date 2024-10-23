عربي


In Armenia, Regulations On Joint Activities Of Commissions For Delimitation Of Borders With Azerbaijan Approved

10/23/2024 3:09:35 AM

The Armenian Parliament has approved the draft law on the Regulations of the Commissions for the Delimitation and Demarcation of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Borders, Azernews reports.

The draft law was approved during today's session of the Armenian Parliament.

67 deputies voted in favor of the draft law. Only deputies from the ruling "Civil Contract" party participated in the vote.

Opposition deputies had announced in advance that they would boycott the discussion of the draft law.

