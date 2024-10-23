Zeenat Aman Shares Fancy Dress Moment With Raj Kapoor

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Oct 23 (IANS) Veteran Zeenat Aman recently took to social to share a delightful throwback memory with legendary filmmaker Raj Kapoor, offering a glimpse into a lesser-known facet of their bond.

In a heartwarming post, the actress reminisced about a quirky "fancy dress moment" she shared with Raj Kapoor. Taking to her Instagram handle, the 'Satyam Shivam Sundaram' actress dropped an unseen black and white photo where Zeenat, dressed in salwar suit is seen posing alongside Raj Kapoor, who sported an eccentric outfit.

Alongside the monochrome image, the 'Hare Rama Hare Krishna' actress wrote,“Continued from yesterday Ever-reliable John delivered my message, and soon ushered me into Rajji's view. Oh! How amused was the great director to see me dressed as a maimed village belle! I later learnt that he was very moved that an actress of my stature would go to such lengths to prove herself. When his laughter died down, Rajji excused himself to make a telephone call. Twenty minutes later, his most gracious wife Krishna ji was at the door with a handful of gold guineas in her purse. Rajji handed these to me with great aplomb as my signing amount... and so it was that I came to be Rupa.” Aman added,“I held onto those guineas for decades, until they were stolen from my home a few years ago. Still, given a choice between this memory and that gold, I will always choose the memory. On another note, the image in my previous post depicts Rajji fixing my scars on set. The glue used to give me this appearance played absolute havoc on my skin for weeks!“As for this wonderful picture of me with the Kapoors. I can't for the life of me remember where it was taken! Any film buffs out there who can give me a clue?,” Zeenat concluded her post. Yesterday, the actress posted a photo of the late Raj Kapoor applying makeup to cover scars on her face on set and shrared a story about how she dressed as 'Rupa' and went to Raj Kapoor's house to give an audition. She continued her yesterday's story in today's post.

Zeenat also shared a defining anecdote from her career in honour of Raj Kapoor's upcoming 100th birth anniversary on December 14.