Borregaard ASA: Invitation To Q3 2024 Announcement

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) 23 October 2024: Borregaard ASA (”Borregaard”, OSE ticker: BRG)



Presentation of Q3 2024 results

Borregaard will report third quarter 2024 results on Wednesday 30 October 2024 at 07:00 CET. A announcement will be made. A press release, the quarterly report and a presentation will be made available on .

A presentation of the third quarter 2024 results will also be held at 08:30 CET at Handelsbanken Capital Markets, Tjuvholmen allé 11, Oslo. Attendance in person is possible. The presentation can be followed live on web-TV at . It will be possible to ask questions via the web.

All presentations will be held in English.

For more information about Borregaard ASA, please visit .

Contact:

Lotte Kvinlaug, Investor Relations Officer, +47 922 86 909

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.



