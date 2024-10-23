Borregaard ASA: Invitation To Q3 2024 Announcement
10/23/2024 2:16:12 AM
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) 23 October 2024: Borregaard ASA (”Borregaard”, OSE ticker: BRG)
Presentation of Q3 2024 results
Borregaard will report third quarter 2024 results on Wednesday 30 October 2024 at 07:00 CET. A stock exchange announcement will be made. A press release, the quarterly report and a presentation will be made available on .
A presentation of the third quarter 2024 results will also be held at 08:30 CET at Handelsbanken Capital Markets, Tjuvholmen allé 11, Oslo. Attendance in person is possible. The presentation can be followed live on web-TV at . It will be possible to ask questions via the web.
All presentations will be held in English.
For more information about Borregaard ASA, please visit .
Contact:
Lotte Kvinlaug, Investor Relations Officer, +47 922 86 909
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
