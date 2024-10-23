Mobility Scooters Market: Opportunities, Challenges, Drivers, Trends, & Global Business Growth Forecast By 2030

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Mobility Scooters Market

Factors such as increased use of electric mobility scooters as an eco-friendly & efficient way of commutation, rise in population of senior citizens

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The key driving factors of the global Mobility Scooters are increased use of electric mobility scooters as an eco-friendly & efficient way of commutation, rise in population of senior citizens, and increase in awareness of advanced mobility devices. However, factors such as the high cost of the EV battery and lack of standardization of EV charging generate a negative impact on growth. Contrarily, increase in R&D investments for improved battery technologies & availability of smooth credit and financing options are expected to create remunerative opportunities for the expansion of the market during the forecast period. The global mobility scooters market was valued at $1.72 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $3.21 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 6.5% from 2021 to 2030.Download Sample Report (Get Full Insights in PDF - 220 Pages) at:A mobility scooter is a mobility aid similar to a wheelchair but configured similar to a scooter. It is often referred to as a power-operated vehicle/scooter or electric scooter. Electrically driven scooters are a perfect mode of transport for people who do not want the expense of operating a gas driven vehicle or motorcycle. Electric mobility scooter is classified as a power-operated bicycle. Thus in most cases, a driver's license is not required to ride the scooter nor does it have to be registered, plated, or insured. Usually, two types of mobility scooters available are front-wheel drive (FD) or rear-wheel drive (RD).Based on range, the 10-20 miles segment accounted for the largest market share in 2020, covering nearly half of the global mobility scooters market, and is anticipated to maintain the lead during the forecast period. On the other hand, the less than 10 miles segment is estimated to manifest the highest CAGR of 8.8% from 2021 to 2030.Buy Now & Get Exclusive Discount on this Report : /purchase-optionsBased on region, North America accounted was responsible for the largest market share in 2020, holding around two-fifths of the total global mobility scooters market, and is expected to maintain the lead during the forecast period. On the other hand, Asia-Pacific is expected to portray the highest CAGR of 9.5% during the forecast period.Factors, such as inclination toward the use of electric mobility scooters as an eco-friendly & efficient solution , increased percent of senior citizens, and rising awareness for advanced mobility devices, supplement the growth of the market across the globe. Moreover, factors, such as lack of standardization of EV charging and high cost of battery, hamper the growth of the market during the forecast period. However, growing R&D investments for enhanced battery technologies and greater availability of credit & financing options provide lucrative opportunities for the growth of the market during the forecast period.The key players profiled in this report includePride Mobility Products Corp., Quingo, Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare, Sunrise Medical, Hoveround Corporation, Amigo Mobility International Inc., Golden Technologies, Merits Health Products, Inc., Afikim Electric Vehicles, EV RIDER LLCGet Customized Reports with you're Requirements:Numerous product developments and product launches are carried out by top manufacturers such as Afikim Electric Vehicles, Amigo Mobility International Inc., Drive Medical Design & Manufacturing, EV Rider LLC., Golden Technologies Inc., and others. Moreover, the introduction of electric propulsion technology has also created a positive impact on the growth of the market during the forecast period. In addition, the increased implementation of mobility scooters in different industries, such as cargo moving, city commuting, production facility commuting, and small distance touring, also supplements the growth of the market during the forecast period.Based on type, the small (Less than 110 cm) segment accounted for the largest market share in 2020, contributing to more than half of the total share, and is expected to maintain the lead throughout the forecast period. On the other hand, the large (more than 150 cm) segment is anticipated to reach the highest CAGR of 8.4% from 2021 to 2030.Inquiry Before Buying:The global mobility scooter market report has been segmented into type, range, number of wheels, and region. By type, the market is divided into small (less than 110 cm), medium (110-150 cm), and large (more than 150 cm). By range, it is classified into less than 10 miles, 10-20 miles, and more than 20 miles. By number of wheels, it is bifurcated into three wheeler and four wheeler. By region, the market has been studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.Other Trending Reports:Delivery Robot Market -Shared Mobility Market -Automotive Panoramic Sunroof Market -

David Correa

Allied Market Research

+1 800-792-5285

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.