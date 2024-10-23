Rare Fish Rediscovered In Cambodia After Disappearance For Nearly Two Decades

(MENAFN- IANS) Phnom Penh, Oct 23 (IANS) The 'Mekong ghost' fish has resurfaced in Cambodia after nearly two decades without a trace.

According to the news release, the elusive giant salmon carp (Aaptosyax grypus) was spotted once again on Tuesday in Cambodian waters by a team of international scientists led by the Fisheries Administration under the Cambodian of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries.

The unusual fish, a carp with a hooked jaw and salmon-shaped body, had not been documented since 2005. An international team of scientists has confirmed the existence of three giant salmon carp caught between 2020 and 2023, a significant finding for a fish previously feared extinct, reports Xinhua, quoting the news release.

"The rediscovery of the giant salmon carp is a reason for hope, not just for this species but for the entire Mekong ecosystem," said Bunyeth Chan, lead researcher from Svay Rieng University in Cambodia.

"The Mekong ecosystem is the most productive river on Earth, producing over 2 million tonnes of fish per year worth over $10 billion," he added.

As a result of the rediscovery, the Cambodian Fisheries Administration has added the giant salmon carp to its list of protected species.