Seminar On“Challenges Faced By Writers And Their Solutions” At 10Th Global Literary Festival

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Noida, India – October 2024: A thought-provoking seminar on“Challenges Faced by Writers and Their Solutions” was held during the 10th Global Literary Festival Noida 2024 at Marwah Studios, City Noida. The session provided an engaging for writers, filmmakers, and literary figures to discuss the obstacles faced by modern writers and the possible ways to overcome them.



Dr. Sandeep Marwah, Festival President and Chancellor of AAFT University of & Arts, initiated the seminar by highlighting the importance of addressing the evolving challenges in the literary world. He emphasized that writing, as a creative process, requires not only talent but also the ability to adapt to changing times.



The seminar saw notable contributions from prominent personalities such as:Tanvi Duggal, Cultural Attaché, Embassy of Ireland, who spoke about cultural exchange and the role of writers in bridging societal gaps. Prof. Dr. Sujata Sharma, a well-known author, who shared insights on the growing pressures faced by authors today Salgia, scriptwriter and author, explained the importance of resilience and creativity in storytelling.



Pankuj Parashar, a renowned film director, narrated his personal experiences in the world of cinema and writing. Sudesh Verma, journalist and author, discussed how media impacts the way stories are told and received in the modern era. Dr. Partap Sehgal, a renowned playwright, shared his experiences on how writers can thrive despite challenges.



The seminar also received words of blessing from Her Excellency Lucienne Dillah, Ambassador of Chad, who stressed the importance of supporting artistic voices across the globe. Additional blessings were provided by Prof. Dr. Umapati Dixit, Head of the Department, Central Institute of Hindi, Ministry of Education, Government of India.



A special moment in the seminar included the presence of Djimtola Kodj, First Secretary, Embassy of Chad, and the release of a poster honoring the Deendayal Upadhyay Forum. This was followed by the release of two significant books:“Once Upon a Time in Bollywood” by Sunil Salgia, scriptwriter and author.“Hamari Jeewanyatra” by Jaiprakash Agrawal, who also shared a few heartfelt words with the audience.



In addition, a poster was unveiled to mark the launch of the Indo-Chad Film & Cultural Forum, symbolizing the growing cultural ties between the two nations seminar concluded with a vote of thanks delivered by Sushil Bharti, Festival Director, who expressed gratitude to all the distinguished guests and participants.



