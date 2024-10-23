War Update: 166 Combat Clashes On Frontlines Pokrovsk, Kurakhove Fronts Remain Hottest

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Over the past 24 hours, there have been 166 recorded combat engagements along the frontlines. The most intense fighting has taken place in the Pokrovsk and Kurakhove sectors of the front.

This is according to a report by the General Staff of the of Ukraine, as relayed by Ukrinform.

The enemy launched one missile strike, 104 (dropping 165 guided air bombs), and over 4,500 artillery shelling attacks, including 149 strikes from MLRS.

These targeted the Ukrainian military positions and populated areas, particularly in Bilovody, Kindrativka, Malushyne, Piatykhatky, Cherkaska Lozova, Kharkiv, Horokhuvatka, Borivska-Andriivka, Zelenyi Hai, Bohuslavka, Kupiansk-Vuzlovyi, Novoplatonivka, Lisna Stinka, Stinky, Sloviansk, Chasiv Yar, Druzhba, Petrivka, Myrnohrad, Cherkaska Lozova, Siversk, Semenivka, Kramatorsk, Oleksandropil, and Novoukrainka.

Yesterday, the Ukrainian aviation, missile forces, and artillery delivered four strikes on the enemy personnel and military equipment clusters, as well as hit three drone command points, five artillery systems, and two air defense systems.

In the Kharkiv sector, there were five combat clashes near Vovchansk and Starytsia.

In the Kupiansk sector, 13 attacks were repelled by the Ukrainian forces, particularly near Holubivka, Pishchane, Petropavlivka, Kolisnykivka, and Lozova.

The Lyman sector saw 14 engagements near Hrekivka, Novomykhailivka,Torske, and Terny.

In the Pokrovsk sector, the Ukrainian forces repelled 56 attacks near Myroliubivka, Promin, Lysivka, Selydove. The highest concentration of enemy attacks was near Selydove.

In the Kurakhove sector, the Ukrainian Defense Forces repelled 47 attacks near Hirnyk, Novodmytrivka, Hostre, Katerynivka, and Antonivka, where the enemy attempted to break through the Ukrainian defenses.

The enemy also launched 10 assaults in the Vremivka sector near Bohoyavlenka and Novosilky.

The invaders also continued efforts to push the Ukrainian forces out of their positions in the Orikhiv sector, notably near Robotyne.

In the Prydniprovske sector, four Russian attacks were unsuccessful during the assault on the Ukrainian defensive lines in the island zone of the Dnipro delta.

In the Siversk, Toretsk, and Huliaipole sectors, the situation has not undergone significant changes. In the Volyn and Polissia sectors, there are no signs of the enemy forming offensive groups.

The General Staff also reported that along the border with Chernihiv and Sumy regions, the Russians maintain their military presence, conduct shelling of settlements from the Russian territory, and increases the density of mine-explosive barriers along the state border of Ukraine.

“At the same time, our defenders continue to inflict significant losses on the occupying forces in personnel and equipment through active actions, exhausting the enemy along the entire line of combat engagement,” the report states.

As reported by Ukrinform, the total combat losses of the Russian military in Ukraine from February 24, 2022, to October 23, 2024, amount to approximately 683,040 personnel, including1,460 over the previous day.