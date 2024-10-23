Creanord Launches Advanced Y.1564 Service Activation Testing Features For Virtual Network Functions

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Creanord Launches Advanced Service Activation Testing for Virtual Functions

Creanord - On the Pulse of Networks

- Claus Still, CEO of CreanordHELSINKI, FINLAND, October 23, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Creanord, a leading provider of innovative network performance testing and service assurance solutions, today announced the release of Y.1564 Service Activation Testing (SAT) capabilities designed to run on Virtual Network Functions (VNFs). These enhancements enable communication service providers (CSPs) to accelerate service deployment and verification processes, improve service quality, and reduce troubleshooting time in the telco cloud and similar virtual infrastructures.“As operators are virtualizing their network functions, for instance as part of 5G deployments, we have seen an increasing interest in our software-based probes for service assurance. It was the logical next step to offer Y.1564 service activation testing features as a Virtual Network Function,” said Claus Still, CEO of Creanord.“I am very excited to introduce these capabilities to the market as they offer a solution for optimized service delivery and empower the operators to deliver high-quality services with confidence.”Creanord's new Y.1564 service activation testing suite for Virtual Network Functions offers several benefits:.It can be deployed in Telco Cloud environments and other virtualized environments.Increased flexibility and agility as the VNF can be instantly deployed on already existing virtual infrastructure.Same extended feature set as in the corresponding Y.1564 SAT test suite for physical appliances including multiple parallel test instances, accurate and scalable tests, advanced scheduling and report delivery options, birth certificates, and closed-loop automation support through north-bound APIs.“It is fantastic to keep introducing these new capabilities to the market and our customers. We have multiple ongoing SAT projects across the World and we have witnessed firsthand the growing need for accurate, efficient and reliable testing solutions. This latest enhancement aligns perfectly with our commitment in helping network operators to accelerate service delivery and ensure network performance during their journey to fully virtualized infrastuctures.” said Miika Mattila, Director of Sales Engineering at Creanord.AvailabilityCreanord's Y.1564 Service Activation Test capabilities for Virtual Network Functions is available now as part of the company's industry-leading service assurance platform PULSure.About CreanordCreanord is a specialist in network performance and service assurance with more than 20 years of experience in developing solutions for mobile operators, broadband fiber, managed service, wholesale providers, and critical communication providers. Creanord's PULSure solution enables accurate tracking of network and application performance. Creanord's technology has been implemented in over 30 countries and more than 60 networks globally.For more information about Creanord's solutions, visit .

