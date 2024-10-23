Drashti Dhami, Husband Neeraj Khemka Announce ‘She Is Here’ As They Welcome Baby Girl

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Oct 23 (IANS) Drashti Dhami and her businessman husband Neeraj Khemka have welcomed their first bundle of joy – a daughter and proudly announced that“she is here”.

Drashti took to Instagram, where she shared a motion card with an adorable circus theme.

“Straight from heaven into our hearts a whole new life, a whole new start. She is here. 22.10.24. Elated parents Drashti and Niraj, Overjoyed grandparents Suman-Prakash Khemka and Vibhuti Dhami,” the card read.

The announcement was captioned:“SHE IS HERE 22.10.2024.”

Last month, Drashti shared a peek into her baby shower. She shared glimpses from the celebrations. The actress wore a one-shoulder blue dress with a slit at the back. She kept her tresses open and was flaunting her pregnancy glow. The decoration had a touch of both pink and blue, while the two-tier cake had stars and moon on it.

Drashti and Neeraj got married on February 21, 2015 in a traditional Hindu ceremony. Actress Suhasi Dhami is married to her elder brother Jaisheel Dhami.

On the work front, Drashti started her career with appearances in the music video 'Saiyyan Dil Mein Aana Re', 'Humko Aaj Kal Hai', 'Teri Meri Nazar Ki Dori', and 'Nachle Soniyo Tu'.

She made her TV debut in 2007 with 'Dill Mill Gayye', where she portrayed Dr. Muskaan Chadda. In 2008, she participated in the reality show, 'Kaun Jeetega Bollywood Ka Ticket' by Ekta Kapoor.

In 2010, she appeared as the lead in 'Geet- Hui Sabse Parayi' opposite Gurmeet Choudhary.

She has then been a part of TV operas-- 'Madhubala-Ek Ishq Ek Junoon', 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 7', 'Ek Tha Raja Ek Thi Rani', 'Pardes Mein Hai Mera Dil', 'Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka'.

Drashti last featured in the 2023 web series 'Duranga'. She portrayed the character of Ira Jaykar Patel, in the Gulshan Devaiah-starrer show.