Former Albanian President Arrested On Administrative Corruption Charges

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) International reported that Ilir Meta, the former president of Albania, has been arrested on charges of administrative during his term in office.

Reuters reported on Monday, October 21, that he is accused of money laundering and administrative corruption.

According to the report, the former president was arrested upon his return to Tirana, Albania's capital, from Kosovo.

Meta has denied the charges, asserting that his arrest is motivated.

Nevertheless, during a press conference, Meta's spokesperson described the arrest as an“irresponsible” act.

Previously, Meta was summoned for interrogation, but he dismissed the actions as“meaningless,” arguing that these issues were unrelated to him.

Meanwhile, the political party associated with the former president has launched street protests in response to his arrest.

Meta served as Albania's president from 2017 to 2022.

He also held various key positions, including Prime Minister, Speaker of Parliament, and Minister of Foreign Affairs.

Albania, a poor country in southeastern Europe with a population of around 2.8 million, is a member of NATO and the only European member of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation.

The arrest of Ilir Meta, a significant political figure in Albania, has stirred domestic and international discussions. While Meta and his supporters argue that the charges are politically driven, the Albanian authorities continue investigating the allegations.

This development may have broader implications for Albania's political landscape and international relations.

