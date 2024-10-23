What North Korean Troops Mean For The Ukraine War

(MENAFN- Asia Times) It is still unclear how many North Korean will find their way onto the killing fields of eastern Ukraine.

What is clear is that the drive to recruit fighting forces from the People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) is at least in part motivated. But is it also a tactical masterstroke that will boost the Russian war machine's chances of a definitive victory?

The aspect appears straightforward. The use of foreign forces from an enemy of the United States demonstrates a clear show of opposition towards the Washington-led global order. It also deals a further blow to the myth that the Russian Federation is isolated as an international pariah in a world led by Western powers.

But despite boosting troop numbers, there are multiple problems with these would-be mercenaries from the far east joining Putin's forces on the front line in Europe. North Korea is impoverished and authoritarian . This means its personnel are mostly poorly equipped, unmotivated and undernourished . Where and how they are deployed will, therefore, likely be critical.

If sent into new theaters of war against state-of-the-art NATO-supplied weaponry, it could effectively mean waves of ill-prepared cannon fodder being thrown into the meat grinder of Donbas' trenches. Most would surely be killed by FPV (first-person view) drones or Western tank fire.

Defections could well pose an additional risk. If commanded outside the immediate control of Korean officers in the field, some will doubtless view this as a chance to escape oppression and poverty in their homeland.