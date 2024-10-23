(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

AUTO CLUBHOUSE, a national brand, fuels next-level opportunity.

AUTO CLUBHOUSE Webinar Fuels Momentum in Luxury Car Storage Nationwide

- Eddie BugniazetJUPITER, FL, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2024 /EINPresswire / --Contact: Edward Bugniazet, AUTO CLUBHOUSE , AdvisorEmail: ...Web:October 21, 2024AUTO CLUBHOUSE Webinar Fuels Momentum in Luxury Car Storage NationwideAUTO CLUBHOUSE Properties, LLC (ACH), pioneering the future of luxury, private car storage while creating a national brand built upon the growing demand for premium automotive storage solutions, will host its first webinar for potential investors and car enthusiasts to explore the opportunities associated with the luxury brand's national rollout.Luxury vehicles range in price from around $50,000 to the multi-million-dollar range. With the top 1-2% of US households (over 10 million in net worth) likely to own multiple luxury or exotic cars, RVs, and boats, owners seek specialized storage solutions to house and protect their toys. The demand for luxury and exotic cars is moving into high gear nationwide, fueling the need for specialized storage facilities. AUTO CLUBHOUSE is in the right place at the right time to develop specialized car storage facilities in specific markets nationwide that offer climate control and high-end security systems, as well as additional services: car detailing, maintenance, and VIP social club amenities catering to the luxury lifestyle and interests.The 30-minute AUTO CLUBHOUSE webinar will be held Thursday, October 24, 2024, at 1:00 PM EST / 10:00 AM PST. The discussion will be led by ACH advisor Edward Bugniazet, as well as ACH co-founders Todd Marshall and Greg Babij. During this webinar, the ACH executive leadership team will provide an insider's look into the Jupiter, Charlotte, and Sarasota AUTO CLUBHOUSE projects – three of the 15 projected luxury properties planned for development nationwide within the next few years. Providing an opportunity to gain firsthand knowledge about the rapidly growing luxury car storage market, investment opportunities, growth strategies and how one can be part of this innovative venture, the webinar is open to all. Webinar attendees can expect:.Latest construction updates for our ACH properties.Financial insights and projections.Exclusive investment opportunities for early investors.A chance to participate in our Q&A session with industry leadersFor more information, contact .... To REGISTER for the webinar, .

