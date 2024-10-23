Champions League: Villa Go On Top; Arsenal Beat Shakhtar Donetsk

(MENAFN- IANS) Birmingham, Oct 23 (IANS) Aston Villa continued their 100 per cent start to the courtesy of a 2-0 victory over Bologna at Villa Park.

Following a first half dominated by Unai Emery's side, captain John McGinn broke the deadlock ten minutes after the restart, evading everyone with a free-kick into the box and finding the bottom corner.

Shortly after, John Durán volleyed in on his first Champions League start to send Villa top of the table.

The hosts finally broke the Italian side's resistance in the 55th minute as captain John McGinn's inswinging free-kick evaded everyone in the penalty area and nestled in the far corner.

Duran soon doubled Villa's advantage with a well-taken finish from Morgan Rogers' cross, while Bologna skipper Sam Beukema headed against the woodwork late on, as Villa claimed the spoils on matchday three.

The triumph leaves Unai Emery's side on a maximum nine points following wins over BSC Young Boys and Bayern Munich, having recorded three successive clean sheets in the process.

In doing so, Villa become only the third side since the competition's rebrand in 1992/93 to register such an achievement in their opening three matches, according to club's stats.

The impressive victory, in what was the first-ever meeting between the two clubs, ensures Villa move 10 matches unbeaten in all competitions.

Elsewhere, Arsenal extended their unbeaten start by edging out Shakhtar, who are yet to score in this season's competition.

A first-half own goal from visiting goalkeeper Dmytro Riznyk was enough to give Arsenal a narrow 1-0 home win.

Riznyk atoned with saves from Gabriel Jesus and Martinelli, before denying Leandro Trossard from the penalty spot in the 77th minute. The Gunners stood firm, however, to move to seven points from their opening three fixtures.

This was Gunners first 1-0 victory in a UEFA Champions League group stage match in 29 such matches since a win against Borussia Dortmund in November 2013, while they last won 1-0 thanks to an own goal in a European match against PSV in September 2004.