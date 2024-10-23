SBU, National Police Dismantle Mobilization Evasion Schemes In Kyiv, Vinnytsia Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) and the National have dismantled two more schemes for evading mobilization in Kyiv and in Vinnytsia Region, having detained those behind the operations.

The SBU reports this on its website, as relayed by Ukrinform.

According to the SBU, the organizers of the schemes included a lawyer, an official from a military medical commission, and a fraudster posing as a Ukrainian volunteer.

These individuals helped draft dodgers evade conscription by providing fake documents, charging fees ranging from USD

6,000 to USD

10,000 depending on the urgency and type of scheme.

In Kyiv, a 32-year-old Ukrainian citizen was exposed for offering fake employment in a volunteer military unit. He 'guaranteed' draft dodgers not only exemption from mobilization but also the ability to leave Ukraine under the guise of a work-related trip abroad. Pretending to be a military member, though he had no ties to the Armed Forces, he planned to take the money and disappear, looking for new clients afterward.

The SBU arrested the fraudster in a Kyiv café during a money exchange for the fake enrollment into the volunteer unit.

In Vinnytsia Region, a lawyer and a member of the local military medical commission were caught selling forged certificates claiming individuals were unfit for military service due to health reasons.

All three suspects face charges under four articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. They face up to 10 years in prison with confiscation of property.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, the SBU and National Police recently have uncovered 29 individuals involved in a large-scale corruption scheme for mobilization evasion in Rivne. This scheme was organized by the head of a local real estate agency and two of her subordinates, who dragged 26 medical workers into their unlawful activity, including officials from the regional medical-social expert commissions.