Minister Bayramov And Aide To President Meet Ambassadors Of Muslim Countries To Azerbaijan

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov
together with Assistant to the President - Head of the Department
of Foreign Affairs of the Presidential Administration Hikmet
Hajiyev held a meeting with the accredited ambassadors of the
member countries of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation,
Azernews reports, citing the official post of Azerbaijan's Foreign
Ministry.
According to the information by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs,
the importance of further expansion of the country's relations with
brotherly and friendly Muslim countries, the process of chairing
the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN
Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29), and preparations
for the meeting to be held in November were discussed at the
meeting. issues, the current situation in the region during the
post-conflict period, the prospects of the normalization process
between Azerbaijan and Armenia, and other regional security issues
were discussed in detail.
In his speech, J. Bayramov emphasized that deep relations with
brotherly Muslim countries of Azerbaijan are one of the main
priorities. The inadmissibility of the expanding conflict in the
Middle East, the importance of resolving the Israeli-Palestinian
conflict based on the resolutions of the UN Security Council and
the principle of "two states" were noted.
The country's COP29 presidency, key vision and priorities, a
number of directions, in particular, the New Collective
Quantitative Goal for Climate Finance, Article 6 of the Paris
Agreement, adaptation, mitigation, Biennial Transparency Reports
(BTR), Nationally Determined Contributions (NDC) , as well as gave
detailed information about the activity plan of the presidency.
It was stated that the significant progress in the process of
negotiations in the mentioned directions is satisfactory. During
the conference to be held on November 11-22, it was noted that
about 60 documents on various related topics are planned to be
accepted. The friendly and brotherly countries that participated in
the meeting were thanked for their support.
Giving detailed information about the Azerbaijan-Armenia
normalization process, the minister drew attention to the fact that
he is the party that is making the most efforts in the direction of
advancing the peace talks and the process.
As a result, it was stated that significant progress has been
made in the peace process, especially regarding delimitation
issues, an agreement has been reached on a certain section of the
border and many provisions of the peace agreement have been agreed
upon. In addition, it was noted that detailed discussions were held
in New York and Istanbul on the remaining provisions of the
agreement.
However, he noted that the continuation of territorial claims
aimed at the territorial integrity of our country in the
constitution of Armenia is a threat to efforts towards sustainable
peace building.
Also, the importance of Armenia avoiding steps such as
militarization, which could lead to escalation in the region, was
noted.
Assistant to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Hikmat
Hajiyev, drew attention to the importance of Islamic solidarity and
emphasized the importance of bilateral and multilateral cooperation
between the countries, including the Organization of Islamic
Cooperation, the League of Arab States, and the Gulf Cooperation
Council.
Speaking about his country's preparations for COP29, Hikmat
Hajiyev said that the purpose of the presidency is to create an
important platform on climate change issues between the countries
of the Global South and Global North.
It was noted that attempts were made to target the large-scale
works carried out by Azerbaijan with various baseless issues,
attempts were made to include the Azerbaijan-Armenia normalization
process, the issue of "Azerbaijan being an oil country", as well as
excuses such as human rights, in the COP agenda in an unacceptable
manner. It was emphasized that this approach is unacceptable and
that our country is always ready to discuss these areas on other
platforms.
It was emphasized that Azerbaijan is committed to the peace
process with Armenia, and that the incomplete peace agreement
proposed by Armenia is not acceptable. The importance of agreeing
the remaining provisions of the peace agreement was brought to
attention. In addition, it was noted that the militarization of
Armenia in the region is a source of threat.
Later, the meeting continued with a question-and-answer
session.
MENAFN23102024000195011045ID1108809088
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.