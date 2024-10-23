Minister Bayramov And Aide To President Meet Ambassadors Of Muslim Countries To Azerbaijan

(MENAFN- AzerNews) of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov together with Assistant to the President - Head of the Department of Foreign Affairs of the Presidential Administration Hikmet Hajiyev held a meeting with the accredited ambassadors of the member countries of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, Azernews reports, citing the official post of Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry.

According to the information by the of Foreign Affairs, the importance of further expansion of the country's relations with brotherly and friendly Muslim countries, the process of chairing the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29), and preparations for the meeting to be held in November were discussed at the meeting. issues, the current situation in the region during the post-conflict period, the prospects of the normalization process between Azerbaijan and Armenia, and other regional security issues were discussed in detail.

In his speech, J. Bayramov emphasized that deep relations with brotherly Muslim countries of Azerbaijan are one of the main priorities. The inadmissibility of the expanding conflict in the Middle East, the importance of resolving the Israeli-Palestinian conflict based on the resolutions of the UN Security Council and the principle of "two states" were noted.

The country's COP29 presidency, key vision and priorities, a number of directions, in particular, the New Collective Quantitative Goal for Climate Finance, Article 6 of the Paris Agreement, adaptation, mitigation, Biennial Transparency Reports (BTR), Nationally Determined Contributions (NDC) , as well as gave detailed information about the activity plan of the presidency.

It was stated that the significant progress in the process of negotiations in the mentioned directions is satisfactory. During the conference to be held on November 11-22, it was noted that about 60 documents on various related topics are planned to be accepted. The friendly and brotherly countries that participated in the meeting were thanked for their support.

Giving detailed information about the Azerbaijan-Armenia normalization process, the minister drew attention to the fact that he is the party that is making the most efforts in the direction of advancing the peace talks and the process.

As a result, it was stated that significant progress has been made in the peace process, especially regarding delimitation issues, an agreement has been reached on a certain section of the border and many provisions of the peace agreement have been agreed upon. In addition, it was noted that detailed discussions were held in New York and Istanbul on the remaining provisions of the agreement.

However, he noted that the continuation of territorial claims aimed at the territorial integrity of our country in the constitution of Armenia is a threat to efforts towards sustainable peace building.

Also, the importance of Armenia avoiding steps such as militarization, which could lead to escalation in the region, was noted.

Assistant to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Hikmat Hajiyev, drew attention to the importance of Islamic solidarity and emphasized the importance of bilateral and multilateral cooperation between the countries, including the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, the League of Arab States, and the Gulf Cooperation Council.

Speaking about his country's preparations for COP29, Hikmat Hajiyev said that the purpose of the presidency is to create an important platform on climate change issues between the countries of the Global South and Global North.

It was noted that attempts were made to target the large-scale works carried out by Azerbaijan with various baseless issues, attempts were made to include the Azerbaijan-Armenia normalization process, the issue of "Azerbaijan being an oil country", as well as excuses such as human rights, in the COP agenda in an unacceptable manner. It was emphasized that this approach is unacceptable and that our country is always ready to discuss these areas on other platforms.

It was emphasized that Azerbaijan is committed to the peace process with Armenia, and that the incomplete peace agreement proposed by Armenia is not acceptable. The importance of agreeing the remaining provisions of the peace agreement was brought to attention. In addition, it was noted that the militarization of Armenia in the region is a source of threat.

Later, the meeting continued with a question-and-answer session.