Azerbaijan MFA Responds Biased Statement By European Commissioner For Jobs And Social Rights
10/23/2024 12:09:23 AM
We strongly reject the unacceptable, unfounded, and totally
biased anti-Azerbaijani statement delivered by Nicolas Schmit,
European Commissioner for Jobs and Social Rights, during the debate
at the European Parliament on 22 October.
The statement of the Commissioner being prepared by the European
External Action Service (EEAS), is fully detached from reality and
is another ongoing unsuccessful attempt to interfere in the
internal affairs of Azerbaijan.
The claim that some Azerbaijani citizens are being prosecuted
due to their Political beliefs or viewpoints, or that criminal
proceedings involving individuals introducing themselves as
journalists or human rights advocates have political motives are
fundamentally wrong.
Such a harmful approach by the EEAS and the European Parliament
has long ago proved to be ineffective and leading nowhere, does
nothing but complicate the Azerbaijan-European relations.
In light of total ignorance and indifference by the relevant
European Union institutions to the aggression by Armenia against
Azerbaijan that lasted almost 30 years, entrenched systemic
problems in some EU countries in the field of human rights, rising
Islamophobia, and hideous neo-colonial policy, the loss of lives in
prisons as a result of political persecution and during the
protests such as“yellow vests,” as well as bloodshed in protests
in New Caledonia and other overseas territories, the European
Commissioner has no moral right to talk about the human rights
issues in Azerbaijan and peace efforts between Azerbaijan and
Armenia.
Moreover, attempts to interlink the 29th session of the
Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate
Change (COP29) with politically motivated issues irrelevant to the
essence of addressing climate change, once again demonstrated the
real face of some European politicians.
We strongly urge the European Parliament and overall the EU side
to abandon its unilateral position, which is against the peace and
stability in the region.
