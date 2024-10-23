Azerbaijan MFA Responds Biased Statement By European Commissioner For Jobs And Social Rights

(MENAFN- AzerNews) We strongly reject the unacceptable, unfounded, and totally biased anti-Azerbaijani statement delivered by Nicolas Schmit, European Commissioner for Jobs and Social Rights, during the debate at the European Parliament on 22 October.

The statement of the Commissioner being prepared by the European External Action Service (EEAS), is fully detached from reality and is another ongoing unsuccessful attempt to interfere in the internal affairs of Azerbaijan.

The claim that some Azerbaijani citizens are being prosecuted due to their beliefs or viewpoints, or that criminal proceedings involving individuals introducing themselves as journalists or human rights advocates have political motives are fundamentally wrong.

Such a harmful approach by the EEAS and the European Parliament has long ago proved to be ineffective and leading nowhere, does nothing but complicate the Azerbaijan-European relations.

In light of total ignorance and indifference by the relevant European Union institutions to the aggression by Armenia against Azerbaijan that lasted almost 30 years, entrenched systemic problems in some EU countries in the field of human rights, rising Islamophobia, and hideous neo-colonial policy, the loss of lives in prisons as a result of political persecution and during the protests such as“yellow vests,” as well as bloodshed in protests in New Caledonia and other overseas territories, the European Commissioner has no moral right to talk about the human rights issues in Azerbaijan and peace efforts between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

Moreover, attempts to interlink the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29) with politically motivated issues irrelevant to the essence of addressing climate change, once again demonstrated the real face of some European politicians.

We strongly urge the European Parliament and overall the EU side to abandon its unilateral position, which is against the peace and stability in the region.